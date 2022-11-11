Kayleigh McEnany urges Trump to pause 2024 announcement





Kayleigh McEnany, Trump’s former White House press secretary and now a conservative Fox News network personality, urged Donald Trump on Wednesday to delay his announcement of a 2024 presidential election.

Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, Trump announced a major announcement, supposedly about his official candidacy, coming November 15. , McEnany suggested he should now put it on hiatus.

Republicans should instead focus on winning the U.S. Senate via the runoff election between incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock (D) and former Trump-endorsed GOP soccer player Herschel Walker on Dec. 6, it said. she declared.

There’s a very real likelihood that it all happens in Georgia. And what does that give you heebie-jeebies? That gives you the heebie-jeebies from last seen in 2020, McEnany said. Trump’s baseless voter fraud allegations following his loss to Joe Biden have been blamed for the GOP’s runoff losses in the state.

Every ounce of Republican energy, every last ounce needs to go into this race in Georgia, because that could potentially be what makes or breaks the Senate, she continued. As Herschel Walker crosses the finish line, I know there’s a temptation to start talking about 2024. No, no, no, no, no. 2022 is not over.

I think he needs to put it on hold. Absolutely, she added of Trump.

Trump will ultimately make his own decision, McEnany acknowledged. But if I advise any competitor; [Florida GOP Gov. Ron] DeSantis, Trump, whoever nobody announces 2024 until December 6th.

Former Trump adviser Jason Miller agreed.

I would advise him to delay his announcement until after Georgia’s second round, he said, according to The Associated Press. Georgia needs to be the focus of every Republican in the country right now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/kayleigh-mcenany-trump-2024-pause_n_636cb132e4b06d3e42579883 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos