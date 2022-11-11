Biden to Meet Chinese President Xi at G-20 to Talk Trade, Taiwan





WASHINGTON President Joe Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week amid growing tensions with China over trade, Taiwan and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the House announced Thursday. White. “What I want to do with him when we talk is lay out each of our red lines … and figure out whether or not they conflict with each other,” Biden said Wednesday. “And if they do, how to solve it and how to solve it.” The leaders will meet in Bali on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit next week. Presenting the president’s national security strategy last month, the administration said China and Russia pose the greatest challenge to international peace and stability. While the Russian threat is immediate, China is the only contender with the intention and ability to tilt the global playing field to its advantage, the White House has said. Biden annoyed China with his promise to militarily defend Taiwan if China attacks the self-governing island. While Biden and Xi have spoken five times since Biden took office, Monday’s meeting will be their first in-person conversation. “I told him: I’m looking for competition, not conflict,” Biden said Wednesday. Biden is expected to raise China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups and concerns about China’s business practices. They can also discuss areas in which the two countries can work together. No announcements on specific issues are expected. Instead, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the big picture conversation was the most important part of this meeting. Where is this relationship going? Where is the PRC going? Where is the United States going? said Sullivan. “That’s what the president has in mind as he walks in.” What are the issues ? Power of Xi: Xi cemented his status as one of the world’s most powerful leaders last month when members of the ruling Communist Party granted him a third term as general secretary. Over the past decade, he has centralized power and relentlessly suppressed dissent. It poured billions into international infrastructure projects and aggressively pursued the construction and militarization of islands in the South China Sea.

Pelosi's visit: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan this summer has raised tensions between the United States and China. Biden has repeatedly said that US military forces will defend Taiwan if attacked by China, while saying the US policy of strategic ambiguity toward Taiwan has not changed.

Mid-term elections: The meeting comes as Biden got a boost domestically after the midterm elections. Republicans may still find themselves in control of the House or Senate after all votes are counted. But the red tide that many had predicted, given high inflation and Bidens' low approval rating, has not materialized.

Competition: Even if the Republicans take control of Congress, China is a possible area of ​​cooperation in a divided government. In July, Biden signed into law a sweeping bipartisan bill that aims to boost domestic computer chip manufacturing and counter China's advantage in that sector.

Russia and China: While Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a relationship without limits shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine, China did not supply Moscow with weapons. I don't think China has much respect for Russia or Putin, Biden said Wednesday. And in fact, they kind of kept the distance a bit. Want to know more? Related:Xi Jinping will remain 'president of everything' in China after being offered a third term "A Good Day for America":Biden hails midterms even as key races, congressional oversight remains undecided National security priorities:Biden presents national security strategy while reassessing Saudi relations

