Donald Trump news today: Trump launches explosive attack on DeSantis and Murdoch media as GOP numbers backfire





Brace yourself: Trump says he'll most likely run for president again in 2024

Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on his GOP rival, Ron DeSantis, following the Florida governors’ impressive performance in the midterm elections.

The one-term president referred to him as Ron DeSanctimonious on Truth Social Thursday, explaining exactly how the Florida politician owed him his entire career.

Mr. DeSantis is now seen as a strong contender to Mr. Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Longtime allies and MAGA enthusiasts began to turn against former US President Donald Trump after midterms proved to fail to materialize into a red wave as many focused on the likely challenger for the GOP ticket in 2024, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The News Corp empire, owned by Rupert Murdoch – which includes Fox News on TV and the New York Post in print – made its feelings about Mr Trump clear with a scathing cover Thursday morning.

TRUMPTY DUMPTY read the front page in bold as a cartoon of the 45th President shows him appearing as Humpty Dumpty precariously perched on a brick wall.

Elsewhere, a Mr Trump reportedly spent the day after the midterm elections lashing out at those he believes gave him bad advice, as several of the candidates he backed in pivotal races have failed.

Mr Trump reportedly blamed his wife Melania Trump for advising him to back Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race, which he lost to Democrat John Fetterman.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted on Wednesday that some people were urging Mr. Trump to postpone his planned announcement for the 2024 presidential campaign, which is currently set to take place next week.

Donald Trump released an unsubstantiated claim on Truth Social on Thursday, claiming that Clark County, Nevada has a corrupt voting system (be careful Adam!), as do many places in our future third world country.

Arizona even said by the end of the week! – They want more time to cheat! Kari Lake MUST win! he added.

Clark County responded on Twitter.

Gustaf Kilander11 November 2022 11:00

1668160800VIDEO: Trump furious after Dr. Mehmet Oz’s loss to Fetterman

Trump furious after Dr. Mehmet Oz backs Senate loss to Fetterman

Gustaf Kilander11 November 2022 10:00

1668157200Creating a fake Trump Twitter account using Twitter’s paid verification system,

Gustaf Kilander11 November 2022 09:00

1668156685Donald Trump Jr denounces brainless election winners

Donald Trump Jr has finally returned to social media and denounced the brainless election winners after two days of humiliating midterm silence.

The former president’s eldest son predicted a bloodbath for Democrats on Election Day earlier this week, while wishing his followers a Happy Red Wave Day on Instagram and even added LFG!!!

Mr Trump posted a bloodbath after the close of the first ballot on the East Coast on Tuesday night and had not been heard from until he posted a meme on Instagram involving John Fetterman and Joe Biden.

That we think these people should be making decisions for others while clearly being far less competent than them is amazing. Imagine what other countries think of us as we elect brainless people to important positions? he wrote in the caption.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar11 November 2022 08:51

1668153600VOICES: Trump will have a splashy media announcement

Trump, for his part, is going to make a big splashy media announcement where he praises himself and mocks his opposition. He won’t commit to any specific policies, but rather insist that he’s awesome, awesome, and invincible. Hell lies about the 2020 election again and again. Hell probably used the sneering nickname DeSanctimonious at least once.

Many in the GOP would prefer to opt for the more respectable approach to bigotry represented by DeSantis. But do they have a choice?

The reason the Republican Party actors dislike Trump is the reason they also fear him. He has no commitment to the party and no qualms about attacking or hurting other party actors, or the GOP as a whole.

Noah Berlatsky11 November 2022 08:00

1668150000Everyone knows Trump isn’t the kingmaker he’s long claimed to be

In an analysis for The Washington Post, Philip Bump writes that everyone knows Trump is not the kingmaker he has long claimed to be and never was. But Republicans accepted him in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021 because they were worried about 1) his support base and 2) invoking his wrath. These leverage points exist today as they existed Sunday.

He added that Trumps was chomping at the bit to throw everything he could [Florida Governor Ron] DeSantis and he’s no more bound than he’s ever been to offer anything but valid criticism.

The columnist noted that a challenge to Mr. Trump from the party’s most popular non-Trump official could weaken the former president, deterring him from running at all. It’s more likely, however, that DeSantis will enter his second term fending off relentless attacks from his right flank.

Gustaf Kilander11 November 2022 07:00

1668146400VIDEO: Biden says intention to run again, Trump pushes to delay announcement for 2024 race

Biden says intention to run again, Trump pushes to delay announcement for 2024 run

Gustaf Kilander11 November 2022 06:00

1668142800VOICES: The Trump-DeSantis Republican primary will be the ugliest thing you’ve ever seen

The 2022 midterm results made one thing clear: the real danger for Republicans looms in 2024. It seems more likely than ever that we’re on our way to a highly competitive DeSantis/Trump GOP primary that could tear the party apart. .

Since 2020, former President Donald Trump has been dominating polls for the 2024 Republican nomination. FiveThirtyEight, which aggregates and collects polls, lists a number of pre-midterm polls from early November showing Trump ahead of the governor of Florida DeSantis among Republican primary voters by 22 points (48-26), 28 points (56-27) and even a whopping 50 points (65/15.)

These numbers make Trump’s position unassailable. But the midterm results tell a different story. Trumps personally endorsed candidates who behaved embarrassingly. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz lost to John Fetterman in Pennsylvania. Trump-endorsed Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has been crushed. So did Governor Dan Cox in Maryland, Senate candidate Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, and House candidates JR Majewski in Ohio and Yesli Vega in Virginia.

Even the victories showed Trump’s weakness. His endorsed Senate nominee JD Vance stumbled to a narrow victory in very red Ohio by 53.3 to 46.7%. Non-Trumpie Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, meanwhile, crushed his opponent 62.8 to 37.2 percent.

Noah Berlatsky11 November 2022 05:00

1668139245Virginia’s Republican Lt. Governor says she could not support Trump in 2024

Gustaf Kilander11 November 2022 04:00

1668135645VIDEO: Michigan Republicans divided on future of parties – and if that includes Trump

Michigan Republicans divided over party’s future — and whether it includes Trump

Gustaf Kilander11 November 2022 03:00

