Sunak seeks negotiated solution to Brexit trade dispute in first talks with Ireland – POLITICO

DUBLIN Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first diplomatic foray into Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade dispute on Thursday as he pledged to seek a compromise deal with the EU that would be strong enough to revive the cross-community government of British regions.

What I want to do is find a negotiated solution preferably. I am satisfied with the progress made during these first days in this work. My goal is to try to find a solution [and] get the institutions working again, Sunak said after holding his first talks with the Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin in a hotel in Blackpool, in the North West of England.

Sunak became the first Conservative Prime Minister to participate in the British-Irish Council, one of the few co-operative institutions created by Northern Ireland. 1998 peace agreement which still works.

Every six months, the council brings together leaders of regional governments from across Britain and Ireland. While Labor prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown have personally hosted council sessions, the Tories have consistently chosen to send junior ministers since taking office in 2010.

Highlighting the remaining diplomatic rift between London and Brussels, Sunak described the business protocol agreed by his predecessor Boris Johnson as part of the UK’s 2019 withdrawal agreement with the EU as threatening Northern Ireland’s place in the UK.

His words reflect the reality that the protocol imposes EU-mandated checks on British goods as they enter Northern Ireland, which, unlike the rest of the UK, still has to apply EU single market rules. EU on goods. This is the regulatory price for Northern Ireland to continue to trade freely across its land border with the EU, a condition demanded by Northern Irish nationalists and the Irish government.

The main northern British Unionist party, the Democratic Unionists, has refused to revive the power-sharing government in Belfast unless the Sunaks government cancels its treaty with the EU and abolishes what it calls an Irish Sea border. As a direct result, the Northern Ireland Assembly and its cross-community administration collapsed on October 28, destroying a central institution of the Good Friday Agreement.

While UK Government Secretary for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris, appointed by Liz Truss, had repeatedly insisted he would call an immediate new assembly election if Stormont collapsed, he relented once the reality of power-sharing failure set in.

Instead, on Wednesday he announced plans this would create a new and also changeable deadline of April 13 for this election. Ireland and most Northern Irish parties welcomed moving.

There is a window of opportunity with the postponement of the election to reach an agreement, Martin said after meeting Sunak.

The UK government and the European Union are now very determined to engage and work on this issue and see if we can get a deal, Martin said. I am very clear after the meeting that the British government and the Prime Minister are very, very keen on getting a negotiated settlement.

Behind the scenes, UK and Irish officials agreed that Sunaks’ presence was meant to signal that the UK government was more focused on safeguarding the gains of the Good Friday Agreement after six years of Brexit-related tensions that have split London and Dublin.

In Blackpool, Sunak also met in person with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and via video link with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford.

While the leaders of the Northern Ireland executive normally attend council meetings, none were present on Thursday because this executive does not exist anymore. In their place came Jayne BradyDirector of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, who spoke of the need for Westminster to give more decision-making powers to heads of departments without ministers.

The Sunaks government appears more focused on striking a deal with Brussels that minimizes paperwork and physical checks at Northern Ireland ports via live data sharing with EU authorities, a condition of the protocol agree that the UK was supposed to deploy last year and is belatedly field-tested this month with EU authorities.

Such data sharing would help port authorities identify the goods most at risk of crossing the Irish border into the EU, allowing most shipments from Britain to avoid health and customs checks.

The Anglo-Irish Council meeting ends on Friday with a press conference scheduled for the afternoon.