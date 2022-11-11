Politics
Sunak seeks negotiated solution to Brexit trade dispute in first talks with Ireland – POLITICO
DUBLIN Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first diplomatic foray into Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade dispute on Thursday as he pledged to seek a compromise deal with the EU that would be strong enough to revive the cross-community government of British regions.
What I want to do is find a negotiated solution preferably. I am satisfied with the progress made during these first days in this work. My goal is to try to find a solution [and] get the institutions working again, Sunak said after holding his first talks with the Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin in a hotel in Blackpool, in the North West of England.
Sunak became the first Conservative Prime Minister to participate in the British-Irish Council, one of the few co-operative institutions created by Northern Ireland. 1998 peace agreement which still works.
Every six months, the council brings together leaders of regional governments from across Britain and Ireland. While Labor prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown have personally hosted council sessions, the Tories have consistently chosen to send junior ministers since taking office in 2010.
Highlighting the remaining diplomatic rift between London and Brussels, Sunak described the business protocol agreed by his predecessor Boris Johnson as part of the UK’s 2019 withdrawal agreement with the EU as threatening Northern Ireland’s place in the UK.
His words reflect the reality that the protocol imposes EU-mandated checks on British goods as they enter Northern Ireland, which, unlike the rest of the UK, still has to apply EU single market rules. EU on goods. This is the regulatory price for Northern Ireland to continue to trade freely across its land border with the EU, a condition demanded by Northern Irish nationalists and the Irish government.
The main northern British Unionist party, the Democratic Unionists, has refused to revive the power-sharing government in Belfast unless the Sunaks government cancels its treaty with the EU and abolishes what it calls an Irish Sea border. As a direct result, the Northern Ireland Assembly and its cross-community administration collapsed on October 28, destroying a central institution of the Good Friday Agreement.
While UK Government Secretary for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris, appointed by Liz Truss, had repeatedly insisted he would call an immediate new assembly election if Stormont collapsed, he relented once the reality of power-sharing failure set in.
Instead, on Wednesday he announced plans this would create a new and also changeable deadline of April 13 for this election. Ireland and most Northern Irish parties welcomed moving.
There is a window of opportunity with the postponement of the election to reach an agreement, Martin said after meeting Sunak.
The UK government and the European Union are now very determined to engage and work on this issue and see if we can get a deal, Martin said. I am very clear after the meeting that the British government and the Prime Minister are very, very keen on getting a negotiated settlement.
Behind the scenes, UK and Irish officials agreed that Sunaks’ presence was meant to signal that the UK government was more focused on safeguarding the gains of the Good Friday Agreement after six years of Brexit-related tensions that have split London and Dublin.
In Blackpool, Sunak also met in person with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and via video link with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford.
While the leaders of the Northern Ireland executive normally attend council meetings, none were present on Thursday because this executive does not exist anymore. In their place came Jayne BradyDirector of the Northern Ireland Civil Service, who spoke of the need for Westminster to give more decision-making powers to heads of departments without ministers.
The Sunaks government appears more focused on striking a deal with Brussels that minimizes paperwork and physical checks at Northern Ireland ports via live data sharing with EU authorities, a condition of the protocol agree that the UK was supposed to deploy last year and is belatedly field-tested this month with EU authorities.
Such data sharing would help port authorities identify the goods most at risk of crossing the Irish border into the EU, allowing most shipments from Britain to avoid health and customs checks.
The Anglo-Irish Council meeting ends on Friday with a press conference scheduled for the afternoon.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/rishi-sunak-brexit-trade-tensions-ireland-talks-protocol/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistan: coup threats
- Central Institution for University Sport – Freie Universität Berlin
- Wang Yidi wins women’s singles title at Table Tennis Championships-breakinglatest.news-Breaking Latest News
- Bollywood: ‘Hera Pheri’ fans react as Kartik Aaryan signs on for latest franchise – Reuters
- Melania “not happy” with Donald Trump’s return plans to the White House: report | world news
- Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez shines in her little black dress – Footwear News
- Why Russian President Vladimir Putin will be the elephant in the room
- Prime Minister Modi says he feeds on ‘2-3 kilos of verbal abuse a day’
- Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes offshore Fiji, no tsunami warning | world News
- Reviews | Biden has a strong hand to play at his summit with Xi Jinping
- Mortgage interest rates for UK homeowners are deferred.
- I Train Horses For Hollywood Here’s How They Prepare For Sets