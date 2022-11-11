No one wants Donald Trump behind the wheel





Is this the end of Donald Trump?

The US midterm elections took place on Tuesday. Well, the count-a-palooza is still going on as cable anchors and pundits quadruple overtime. Has anyone contacted the FBI? I fear CNN executives have chained John Berman to the Magic Wall.

They have to hold him hostage because Magic Berman is on my TV every hour. It’s inhumane. He clearly needs a hot meal, a nap, a foot massage, a merciful respite from Don Lemon’s endless profanity.

Stop interrupting your colleagues, Mr. Lemon! No more Don-splaining!

Where was I going with this? Right. Donald Trump. Real estate scion turned failed casino operator turned reality TV goofball turned liar-in-chief turned hapless narcissist now takes his party’s failure to win winnable races on the chin after wisely endorsing a crackpot menagerie of convicted bootlickers and alternate reality gauges for running for public office.

ABC News calculated that “at least 14 of Donald Trump’s hand-picked candidates should have lost their campaign candidacies.” As one Trump adviser told the outlet, perhaps after snapping photos of Pepto Bismol: “It’s a sinking ship.”

Agent Orange is accused of destroying the Red Wave.

On Wednesday, Jimmy Kimmel played a supercut of various talking heads calling Trump “the biggest loser” in an election that goes on like a baseball game in the 194th overtime inning. Even Fox News now treats Trump like Burberry security treats a filthy drifter trying to sneak in and use the restroom.

Then the New York Post, once a safe space for Trump, ran a front-page story that likely won’t end up framed and stockpiled with fake Time magazine “Man of The Year” covers and classified documents stolen from Mar. -a-Lago.

“TRUMPTY DUMPTY,” screamed the Post’s headline, below a doctored photo of Donald as Humpty, perched precariously on a brick wall, a giant egg head with tiny outstretched arms. The caption reads: “Don (who couldn’t build a wall) had a great fall – can all the GOP men put the party back together?”

Yeah. Meanwhile, at the Wall Street Journal, the bible of rational conservatives, the headlines were so anti-Don, I had to check to make sure I wasn’t reading Slate: “The Trump Liability for the GOP.” “Without a red wave, Trump is at sea.” And of course, “Trump is the Republican Party’s biggest loser.”

Now, to predict Trump’s reaction to this internal backlash, all you have to do is listen to what he said of his Looney Tunes candidates on Tuesday before the polls closed: “Well , I think if they win, I should get all the credit. And if they lose, I shouldn’t be blamed at all.

Logic. Look, I’m giving this madman a bazooka. If he doesn’t use it and wins the Powerball, the jackpot is mine. If he kills someone, it’s not my fault.

Trump is so beyond self-parody that even his die-hard cultists must feel like old wood connoisseurs trapped inside Ikea: We’ve sacrificed our credibility looking for old acacias and acacias and all you have is particle board?

Is it over? Trump, that evil ghoul who haunts politics, that charlatan who jumped on Diet Coke, Big Macs and terminal grievances, has he finally disgusted the people who raised him and are now eager to tear him down? Is Republican Geoff Duncan right to say, “Trump is definitely in the back window”?

It’s hard to say. There have been so many times where I thought Trump was done and then he comes back to life as a masked serial killer with a machete in a low budget horror movie. But this time around, it looks different, mostly because it’s moviegoers who have Trump’s self-adjusting BS on who are hitting the exits and calling Ticketmaster to see if they can get a refund.

Republicans will tolerate a poisonous toad if they believe it can win an election. But the second this amphibian turns into an albatross, it’s over. If Lauren Boebert loses her re-election bid this week in Colorado, she’ll boil the shower curtains inside a Bed Bath & Beyond. And point guns at customers.

You know who could know it’s really over this time? Donald Trump. On Thursday, with Republicans pointing fingers and gut warfare becoming less civilized than an elementary school food fight, all he could do was strum some of his greatest hits on how whose “fake news media” is truly “THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! !!”

It is said that he is still planning to put his toupee back in the presidential ring. But how when even former spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany publicly urges him to wait?

Trump is now the GOP’s designated drunk driver.

Nobody wants him behind the wheel.

If you injected Sean Hannity with truth serum and asked him to choose between attending another Trump presidential run or performing heart surgery on himself, he’d be running at a scalpel. Have you seen the sullen faces on Fox this week? Looks like Jesse Watters has come home to find his poodle dressed in drag. Laura Ingraham hasn’t been this inconsolable since Obama wore a beige suit.

The Conservatives are in crisis. And they can no longer ignore the obvious.

Donald Trump is truly the biggest loser.

