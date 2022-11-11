Joe Biden to meet Xi Jinping on November 14 for talks between Taiwan and Russia

US President Joe Biden will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on November 14 on the sidelines of next week’s Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.



President Joe Biden will meet President Xi Jinping on Monday on the sidelines of next week’s Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, a face-to-face meeting that comes amid increasingly strained relations between the United States. and China, the White House announced Thursday.

It will be the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies since Mr. Biden became president in January 2021 and comes weeks after Mr. Xi won a groundbreaking third five-year term as a communist. Chinese. Party leader at the National Party Congress.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that the leaders will meet to discuss efforts to maintain and deepen the lines of communication between the two countries and to “manage responsibly competition and to work together where our interests align, especially on transnational challenges that affect the international community.

The White House has been working with Chinese officials over the past few weeks to organize the meeting. Mr. Biden told reporters on Wednesday that he intended to discuss with Mr. Xi the growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over the self-governing island of Taiwan, trade policies, Beijing’s relationship with Russia, etc

What I want to do with him when we speak is to lay out each of our red lines and understand what he thinks is in the critical national interest of China, what I know to be the critical interest of the United States , Mr. Biden said. And determine whether or not they conflict with each other.

A senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the summit, sought to play down expectations for the meeting, telling reporters Thursday that there was no joint statement or deliverables expected from the meeting. Rather, the official said, Mr. Biden was aiming to build a floor for the relationship.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi traveled together to the United States and China in 2011 and 2012 when the two leaders were vice presidents of their respective countries, and they have held five phone or video calls since Mr. Biden became president in January 2021. But the US-China relationship has become much more complicated since those get-to-know-you talks in Washington and on the Tibetan Plateau a decade ago.

As President, Mr. Biden has repeatedly blamed China for human rights abuses against the Uyghur people and other ethnic minorities, Beijing’s crackdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong, coercive business practices, military provocations against self-governing Taiwan and differences over legal action against Russia. of its war against Ukraine.

Weeks before Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president met with Mr. Xi in Beijing and the two issued a memorandum expressing hope for a relationship without limits for their nations.

China has largely refrained from criticizing Russia’s war, but so far it has refrained from supplying arms to Moscow.

I don’t think China has much respect for Russia or Putin, Biden said Wednesday. And in fact, they kind of kept the distance a bit.

Leaders also had to address US frustrations that Beijing has not used its influence to pressure North Korea to back out of conducting provocative missile tests and abandon its weapons program. nuclear. Mr Biden was due to discuss threats from North Korea with the leaders of South Korea and Japan a day before sitting down with Mr Xi.

Mr Xi’s government has criticized the Biden administrations’ stance on Taiwan, which Beijing eventually seeks to unify with the communist mainland, as undermining China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Chinese president also suggested that Washington wants to stifle Beijing’s growing influence as it tries to overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy.

Tensions over Taiwan have risen since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August.

Biden has said he is unwilling to make fundamental concessions on the US Taiwan doctrine.

As part of its one China policy, the United States recognizes the government in Beijing while allowing informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. He takes a position of strategic ambiguity towards the defense of Taiwan, leaving open the question of whether he would respond militarily if the island were attacked.

Mr Biden caused a stir in Asia in May at a press conference in Tokyo, saying yes when asked if he was ready to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if China invaded. The White House and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin quickly clarified that there was no change in US policy.

Beijing sees official US contact with Taiwan as encouragement to make the islands’ decades-old de facto independence permanent, a step US leaders say they do not support. Ms. Pelosi is the highest elected US official to visit since President Newt Gingrich in 1997.

Mr. Xi has stayed close to home throughout the global COVID-19 pandemic, where he has enforced a zero-COVID policy that has led to massive lockdowns that have disrupted global supply chains.

He made his first trip outside China since the start of the pandemic in September with a stopover in Kazakhstan and then Uzbekistan to participate in the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization with Mr. Putin and other leaders of the group of Central Asian security.

US officials were eager to see how Mr Xi approaches the meeting after being newly invested with a third term and cementing his position as the undisputed head of state, saying they would wait to assess whether that made him more or less likely to seek. areas of cooperation with the United States

They stressed that the results of the party congress reinforced the importance of direct engagement with Mr. Xi, rather than with lower-level officials whom they found unable or unwilling to speak on behalf of the Chinese leader.