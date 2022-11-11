CJP-minded nation, Imran Khan addresses Long March participants via video link – Pakistan





Pakistan

Nation looking to CJP, Imran Khan addresses Long March participants via video link

November 10, 2022 5:17 p.m.

WAZIRABAD (Dunya News) – Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, on Thursday urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Umar Ata Bandial to consider four things , including the Wazirabad FIR attack, the Azam Swati video scandal and the brutal assassination of Arshad Sharif.

PTI supporters resumed a march to the federal capital a week after the former prime minister was shot and injured during the public rally.

The walkers started from the same place where Khan was shot on November 3. The former cricket star, who is still recovering from his injuries, will join the convoy once it is closer to the capital in around two weeks.

Addressing participants of the long march in Wazirabad via video link, he said the thieves had no connection to religion and only cared about concealing their theft. He said no action has been taken regarding the torture of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and Senator Azam Swati, adding that anything happening in the country brings a bad name to the country across the world.

The former prime minister, while raising questions about the presence of photos of slain journalist Arshad Sharif, said his mother was not receiving the post-mortem report despite repeated requests.

“I knew the plan. The plot was prepared in September,” Khan told his supporters, without presenting any evidence for his claims. “The march will only get stronger after this incident.”

Khan described the shooting as an “assassination attempt” and accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of being behind the attack.

Khan was ousted in April in a no-confidence vote in parliament, but he claims his removal was unlawful and a plot by his political opponents orchestrated by the United States, a charge denied by Washington and Sharif.

Khan’s protest convoy set out from Lahore two weeks ago with Khan and thousands of his supporters – in trucks, cars or on foot – marching towards Islamabad for what was to be an open-ended rally until that his demands are met.

Watch live

Earlier, addressing a delegation of journalists, the PTI President lambasted the incumbent government, said it was not desperate to hasten its long march, but the leaders in Islamabad were doing it.

Imran said leaders opposed EVMs because they knew it was [Imran] will defeat them. “If I were to approach the facility for help, then why did I mention EVMs. I don’t need the support of the establishment, but of the PML-N and the PPP, added the former prime minister.

Slamming the PML-N supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Imran said efforts were underway to secure Nawaz’s return, adding that he [Nawaz] likes to play with his own referees.

Continuing to hit the government, Imran said the rules were delaying the elections because they feared his [Imran’s] growing popularity. Saying he simply wants transparent elections, Imran added that conducting transparent elections is the only solution to all the problems facing the country.

