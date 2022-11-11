Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches South India’s first Vande Bharat Express between Mysuru and Chennai in Bangalore: WATCH | Railway News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the inaugural special of South India’s first Vande Bharat Express at KSR Bengaluru station. PM Modi during his visit to Bengaluru (Bangalore) today announced the fifth Vande Bharat Express, the semi-high speed train from Mysuru to Chennai via Bengaluru. The native train is known for its high speed, comfort and features, among other multiple factors, which is why it has become increasingly popular on the routes it has been launched on, taking advantage of other Shatabdi and Express trains. The train can travel at a speed of 160 km/h. If running at full capacity, the train can reach Chennai from Bengaluru in just three hours, a railway official told PTI. According to officials, Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, a production unit of the railways, developed the train which has an intelligent braking system for better acceleration and deceleration. Marking a historic day for South India, Hon’ble PM Shri @Narendra Modi reported the next-generation Vande Bharat Express linking Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.#VandeBharat pic.twitter.com/puQozoUydC

Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 11, 2022 Prime Minister Narendra Modi signaled Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express at Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) station in Bangalore. “It will improve connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the technology and start-up hub of Bengaluru and the famous tourist town of Mysuru,” the PMO said. With ANI inputs

