PM Modi inaugurates Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore





Bangalore (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore. With the inauguration of T2, passenger handling capacity as well as check-in and immigration counters will double, helping people immensely.

Built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore, Terminal 2 will be able to accommodate around 5-6 crore passengers from the current capacity of 2.5 crore per year. Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the garden city of Bangalore and the passenger experience is meant to be a “walk through the garden”. Passengers will travel through more than 10,000 square meters of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens. These gardens were created in India using indigenous technology. This airport has already set a benchmark for sustainability with the use of 100% renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 was created with sustainability principles woven into the design. PM @Narendra Modi inaugurated Terminal 2 of Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport, in the august presence of the Governor of Karnataka Dr. @TCGEHLOT and CM of Karnataka @BSBommai (1/2) pic.twitter.com/YDtvWFUODE GDP India (@GDP_India) November 11, 2022 “The airport has already set a benchmark for sustainability with 100% renewable energy use across the campus. Terminal 2 was created with sustainability principles woven into the design. Based on sustainability initiatives, Terminal 2 will be the largest terminal in the world to be pre-certified platinum by the US GBC (Green Building Council) prior to the start of operations. The theme of ‘Naurasa’ brings together all the artworks commissioned for Terminal 2. The artworks reflect Karnataka’s heritage and culture as well as the broader Indian ethos,” the PMO said. Overall, the design and architecture of Terminal 2 was influenced by four guiding principles: Terminal in a Garden, Sustainability, Technology, and Art and Culture. Karnataka | Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews the recently opened Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore. The terminal was built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crores. https://t.co/2KpTuy9lMh pic.twitter.com/U9tXuvd7bL ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022 Earlier, Prime Minister Modi flagged Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express at Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) station in Bangalore. The Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express will boost connectivity as well as business activities. It will also improve the ease of life. Glad I reported this train from Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/zsuO9ihw29 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2022 It is the fifth Vande Bharat Express train in the country and the first such train in South India. I would like to commend Karnataka for being the first state to take the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra train. This train brings Kashi and Karnataka closer together. Pilgrims and tourists can easily visit Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/7fBlEW091Q Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2022 He also flagged the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train at KSR station in Bengaluru. Karnataka is the first state to take this train under the Bharat Gaurav program in which the government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways work together to send pilgrims from Karnataka to Kashi. The Prime Minister paid floral tributes to the statues of poet saint Kanakadasa and Maharshi Valmiki at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Later around noon, the Prime Minister will also unveil a 108 meter long bronze statue of Sri Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. It is built to commemorate the contribution of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of the city, to the growth of Bengaluru. “Designed and sculpted by Ram V Sutar of the famous Statue of Unity, 98 tons of bronze and 120 tons of steel were used to craft this statue,” the PMO said.

