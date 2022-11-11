US President Biden will meet China’s Xi Jinping in Bali on November 14

By Press Trust of India: US President Joe Biden would meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on November 14 on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Indonesia where they will discuss ways to work together where their interests align, including on transnational challenges that affect the international community, the White House announced Thursday.

The meeting comes amid fractured relations between the two nations.

The leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen the lines of communication between the United States and the PRC (People’s Republic of China), responsibly manage competition, and work together where our interests align, especially on challenges transnational issues that affect the international community, the White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The two leaders will also discuss a range of regional and global issues, Pierre said.

It would be their first face-to-face meeting after Biden became president of the United States in January 2021. The two leaders have spoken on the phone up to five times.

Xi’s last face-to-face meeting with a US leader was in June 2019, when he reached a truce with former President Donald Trump that led to a trade deal six months later. Bilateral relations fell into a downward spiral as Covid-19 spread around the world.

Biden and Xi discussed a possible face-to-face meeting during a two-hour call in late July.

Since then, tensions have escalated during a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. The White House called China’s military exercises that followed an “unprecedented pressure campaign” for the self-governing island that China claims as its own.

China has imposed sanctions on Pelosi and launched live-fire military exercises around the island. But Beijing also faulted Biden for not intervening.

Xi halted talks with the administration on a number of important issues, including the fight against narcotics and the climate.

Biden has also angered Beijing by repeatedly suggesting the United States would defend Taiwan if attacked by China.

The White House has repeatedly said the remarks do not represent a change in US policy, but China is not happy.

The Biden administration has also imposed sweeping restrictions on the sale of advanced chips to China, a move aimed at maintaining the United States’ technological lead over Beijing.

Throughout his presidency, President Biden has made it a priority to keep lines of communication open with the PRC at all levels to responsibly manage competition between our two countries, a senior official said. administration to journalists during a conference call.

The meeting will be part of ongoing efforts to establish and manage relations with China. Biden believes there is no substitute for face-to-face diplomacy to move these talks forward, the official said.

Biden, the official pointed out, has known Xi for some time.

When he (Biden) was Vice President, he went to China, and then Vice President Xi also went to the United States. We therefore expect these meetings to be an in-depth and substantial conversation between the leaders and that they have a better understanding of each other’s priorities and intentions, the official said.

According to the official, they expect the meeting to cover a number of areas.

First, I expect the leaders to discuss their respective views on the relationship and for President Biden to present ideas on how best to handle competition responsibly, the official said.

Second, I expect the president to be honest about a number of our concerns, including PRC activities that threaten peace and stability in Taiwan’s mainstream, as well as our long-standing concerns. date regarding human rights abuses and, more broadly, concerns we and our allies and partners have about China’s harmful economic practices, the official said.

Third, the President will discuss areas where the two countries can and should work together and suggest ways to move these efforts forward. Fourth, I expect them to discuss a range of regional and global issues, including Russia’s war in Ukraine and recent DPRK provocations.

The President, of course, entered this meeting after nearly two years of rebuilding and revitalizing our alliances and partnerships at historic levels and making unprecedented investments in our economy and national competitiveness, the official said. .

Biden has focused his foreign policy on addressing economic and national security threats posed by China. He told reporters at a press conference that he would not make any concessions with Beijing, but wanted to know what Xi’s “red lines” were in the relationship.

Biden said Wednesday he was looking for competition, not conflict, with China.

Biden told reporters here on Wednesday that the two leaders should talk to each other about their national interests and the red line.

I met him several times. And I told him that I was looking for competition, not conflict. So what I want to do with him when we talk is lay out the type of each of our red lines, understand what he thinks is in China’s critical national interest, what I know to be the interests criticism of the United States and whether or not they are in conflict with each other, he said in response to a question.

And if they do, how can we solve it and how do we solve it. Taiwan’s doctrine has not changed at all since the very beginning, the very beginning. So, I’m sure we will discuss a number of other issues, including fair trade and relations related to its relations with other countries in the region, said the American president.

In response to another question, Biden said he doesn’t think China has much respect for Russia or its President Vladimir Putin.

I don’t think they see it as a particular alliance. In fact, they kind of kept their distance a bit. I think it remains to be seen if Xi Jinping decided that, or if he reversed his initial judgment, that he wanted China to have the strongest military in the world as well as the biggest economy, has he declared.

But it is far from both. I think talking about nuclear weapons and their location, a number of them, and access is important to discuss, Biden said.