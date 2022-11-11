David DePape refused to drop hammer in attack on Pelosi: Feds

Man accused of violently assaulting Speaker of the Houseby Nancy Pelosi(D-Calif.) The husband with a hammer allegedly rejected police orders to drop the tool before using “full force” to repeatedly hit him on the head, according to a new federal filing.

In an indictment filed Wednesday, prosecutors reiterate much of what is already known about the case: that in the early morning hours of October 28, David DePape42, was arrested at Pelosi’s home in San Francisco after he allegedly broke into the residence and confronted Paul Pelosiwho was sleeping at the time.

The indictment provides details of Paul Pelosi’s 911 call to police:

During the approximately two-and-a-half-minute phone call, Mr. Pelosi let the dispatcher know that there was an unknown person in his residence. Mr. Pelosi also indicated that the man was looking for Mr. Pelosi’s wife, that Mr. Pelosis’ wife was President Pelosi who would not be “here for days” and that the man had said that he would “wait” for President Pelosi. Mr. Pelosi made it clear during the 9-1-1 call that he did not know who the man was. During the call and in the background, DEPAPE can be heard giving his name as “David” and declaring himself a “friend”. Mr. Pelosi confirmed to the dispatcher that he did not know the man. Towards the end of the call, when the dispatcher offered to stay on the phone with him, Mr. Pelosi told the dispatcher that the man wanted Mr. Pelosi to “hang up the phone”.

These details echo what was said in the State of California criminal complaint against DePape. They take at least part of the air conspiracy theories who linked Paul Pelosi to DePape based on DePape’s claim that he was a “friend” of the Pelosis.

The indictment also provides details of the moments after San Francisco police arrived at the Pelosis home to find Paul Pelosi and DePape in the hall, “squeezing a hammer together.”

According to the indictment:

An officer asked what was going on, and DEPAPE replied that “everything is fine”, while using his other hand to encircle Mr Pelosis’ right arm. Immediately, an officer said, “drop the hammer.” DEPAPE replied, “ummm no.” DEPAPE then pulled the hammer over his head bringing Mr. Pelosi closer to him and threw the hammer sharply and forcefully at Mr. Pelosi. In total, these events lasted about fifteen seconds. As officers rushed through the door, they found Mr. Pelosi and DEPAPE on the floor, with DEPAPE’s legs on top of Mr. Pelosi. Officers subdued DEPAPE and called for medical assistance, as a pool of blood swelled around Mr Pelosis’ head.

According to the indictment, DePape told police after being told of his rights that he was at home looking for the president and that her husband would “take the punishment” if he tried to arrest him. ‘intruder.

“He explained that while he and Mr. Pelosi were at the door, he ‘pulled’ the gavel away from Mr. Pelosi and swung it at Mr. Pelosi,” the indictment said, making reference to DePape’s alleged confession. “He used ‘full force’ on Mr. Pelosi.”

DePape, who had posted several right-wing conspiracy theories online, reportedly said he wanted to hear the “truth” from the Speaker of the House, who has long been the subject of increasingly heated rhetoric conservatives.

“He planned to hold President Pelosi hostage and talk to her,” the indictment reads. “If ‘Nancy’ told the ‘truth’ to DEPAPE, he would let her go, and if she ‘lied’, he broke her ‘kneecaps’. DEPAPE was certain that “Nancy” would not have told the “truth”.

DePape “considers Speaker Pelosi to be the ‘ringleader’ of the lies told by the Democratic Party,” the indictment states. “As a result of DEPAPE severing President Pelosis’s kneecaps, she should be rushed to Congress, which would show other members of Congress that their actions had consequences.

The indictment also states that DePape had identified another person, referred to only as “Target 1” in the filing, as “high” on his list of targets, and that he planned to use Nancy. Pelosi to lure “Target 1” to him.

In a news release, the Justice Department said the indictment supersedes the criminal complaint filed against DePape on Oct. 31.

The DOJ charged DePape with one count of assaulting a U.S. official’s immediate family member with intent to retaliate against the official because of the performance of his official duties. He is also charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a US official because of the performance of his official duties.

The assault charge carries a 30-year prison sentence, while the kidnapping charge carries a maximum of 20 years.

You can read the indictment here.

[Photo by Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images.]

