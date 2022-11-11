Jokowi and Xi Jinping to watch dynamic test of Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail project from Bali





JAKARTA, INDONESIA Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are due to oversee a dynamic virtual test of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project from Bali on November 16, coinciding with the G-20 summit on the island. Indonesian state-owned rail operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (PT KAI) confirmed the lawsuit with Parliament earlier on November 9. PT KAI CEO Didiek Hartyanto said“The dynamic trial will involve a 20 km journey from Tegal Luar to Cikopo. And the trial will be witnessed by President Jokowi and President Xi Jinping,” Didiek also added that the progress of the construction of the railway has reached 79.51%. At the same time, the increase in investment absorption had reached 90.6%. He expects all construction work to be completed by the end of this year. Meanwhile, Didiek also revealed several key project milestones, including the arrival of 11 sets of eight-car EMUs (Electric Multiple Units) on February 28, 2023. While track laying and adjustment are expected to be completed on March 21, 2023. The status test and completion of system integration will be conducted on March 31, 2023. On April 4, PT KAI will conduct commissioning test and integrated test, he said. The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train, with a 142 km track, is expected to reduce travel time to 36 minutes between the two cities from the original three to four hours. Four stations will serve as stopping stations: Karawang, Halim, Padalarang and Tegalluar. PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC) is in charge of the high-speed train project. KCIC is a joint venture of the Indonesian consortium, PT Pilar Sinergi BUMN Indonesia, with a 60% stake, while Beijing Yawan HSR Co Ltd controls the remaining 40%. The Indonesian consortium consists of four state-owned companies; Wijaya Karya, PT Perkebunan Nusantara VIII, PT KAI and Jasa Marga. The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train is one of the Chinese-funded projects linked to the continent’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that recently re-elected Chinese leader Xi Jinping introduced in 2013 aimed at strengthening Beijing’s economic and political influence. through infrastructure funding. “There are 140 countries receiving BRI-related infrastructure financing. Indonesia has secured 72 BRI-related projects worth US$21 billion,” said Mohammad Faisal, Executive Director from the Center of Reform on Economics (CORE). spoke in a webinar in 2021 Indonesia chose China instead of Japan where high-speed trains originated, due to the mainland’s cheaper investment cost of US$5.6 billion compared to Japan’s US$6.2 billion cost. Mr. Mohammad also explains that China had promised technology transfer which is difficult to obtain from Japan. Groundbreaking for the project began in 2016, a year after China offered Indonesia a $50 billion loan package. The Jakarta-Bandung Railway Project uses CR400AF, the latest generation of high-speed trains equipped with disaster monitoring functions with reduced maintenance cost. Despite some controversies surrounding the project, ranging from a bloated budget that forced the government to use the state budget to finance the construction, to the delay in the construction of Tunnel 2 due to unstable ground conditions, which are vulnerable to landslides, the express rail project shows how important China is to Indonesia when it comes to infrastructure investment. “We have to admit that Indonesia needs cooperation with China as part of the former’s efforts to build infrastructure, as highlighted in President Jokowi’s work program,” an international relations expert said. lecturer at Budi Luhur University in Yusran in an interview with TOC a week ago. The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train is expected to officially operate in mid-2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theonlinecitizen.com/2022/11/11/jokowi-and-xi-jinping-to-witness-dynamic-test-of-jakarta-bandung-high-speed-railway-project-from-bali/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos