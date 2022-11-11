Politics
Rishi Sunak seeks unfrozen relations at UK-Ireland summit
LONDON Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was aiming to mend frayed relations with Britain’s European Union neighbors and with highly skeptical leaders from Scotland and Wales when he attended a summit of leaders from the UK and Ireland on Thursday.
It was the first time since 2007 that a British leader had visited the British Irish Council, which brings together government officials from the UK, Ireland and the semi-autonomous administrations of Scotland, Wales and Scotland. North Ireland. The self-governing British dependencies of the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man are also represented on the council, which was created after the 1998 peace accord in Northern Ireland.
Sunak urged political leaders to be pragmatic and work together in our common interests.
Let us take matters into our own hands for all our people across these great islands and build a future defined not by division, but by unity and hope, he said.
This is a marked change in tone if not more substance from the British Conservative government.
Sunak, who took office last monthwants to improve relations with Ireland and the rest of the EU, soured by Britain’s acrimonious departure from the now 27-nation bloc in 2020. Britain’s prime minister was for much of that time Boris Johnsona Brexit promoter who often seemed happy to piss off EU officials.
Sunak is also a longtime Brexit supporter, but has adopted a more emollient tone. Britain and the EU recently relaunched talks on the resolution a long-running dispute over post-Brexit trade rules which has soured relations between the UK and the EU and caused a political crisis in Northern Ireland.
Northern Ireland has been without a fully functioning government since February due to a dispute over post-Brexit customs checks on goods shipped into the region from other parts of the UK.
The controls are designed to maintain an open border between Northern Ireland and neighboring EU member Ireland. But they have angered British Unionist politicians, who refuse to form a power-sharing government with Irish nationalists, because they see the checks as undermining Northern Ireland’s place in the UK.
It left Northern Ireland facing another unwanted election by the UK government on Wednesday postponed the call for several weeks in the hope that a political solution can be found.
In the absence of government, civil servants are representing Northern Ireland at the two-day meeting in Blackpool, a seaside resort in north-west England.
Britain and the EU have so far failed to bridge their differences over border controls. But after meeting Irish Prime Minister Michel Martin, Sunak said that with goodwill and pragmatism a solution could be found.
He said the two leaders had a very positive meeting.
Martin agreed that there is now a very good window of opportunity here to resolve this issue.
Sunak also held talks with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and spoke by phone with Wales leader Mark Drakeford, who was out with COVID-19.
Sturgeon, whose Scottish National Party aims to take Scotland out of the UK, said the meeting had been constructive and cordial.
All of this contrasts with Sunak’s predecessor, Liz Trusswho snubbed Drakeford and Sturgeon, not even phoning them during his tumultuous 50 days in office.
Despite improved relations, Sturgeon and Labor Party politician Drakeford opposed many of the economic decisions made by the Conservative government in London. More friction is likely after the Sunaks government unveiled a package of tax increases and spending cuts on November 17 as it tries to shore up a crumbling economy.
The British economy, already under pressure from Russian invasion of Ukrainethe pandemic and the Brexit fallout, took a nosedive when Truss announced a huge package of unfunded tax cuts September 23. The move alarmed financial markets, sent the pound to a record high against the dollar and forced the Bank of England to intervene to prevent the crisis from spreading.
Truss resigned less than a month later, leaving successor Sunak to find billions in savings to shore up the nation’s finances.
Follow AP coverage of UK politics and Rishi Sunak on https://apnews.com/hub/rishi-sunak
