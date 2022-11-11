Latest political news: Kwarteng recalls ‘crazy’ sacking as successor warns UK needs to ‘pay our way’; ‘window of opportunity’ to solve the Brexit problem | Political news





The Labor Party has condemned the “misleading and unauthorized leaks” of an aide to Angela Rayner who has now left the party. Jack McKenna, who advised Jeremy Corbyn when he led the party, praised Ms Rayner for being ‘so resilient and inflexible in the face of a constant stream of sexism, classism and abuse’. It was reported that Mr McKenna was suspended last year. The party says he is leaving “with a clean record”. A Labor Party statement said Mr McKenna had decided to leave the Labor Party to ‘pursue new opportunities outside of politics’. “Keir and Angela would like to thank Jack for his hard work and dedicated service to the Labor Party and wish him well for the future,” he added. “We unreservedly condemn misleading and unauthorized leaks about Jack to the media. “In this context, we would like to make it clear that Jack is leaving the Labor Party with a clean criminal record and without any disciplinary action against him.” Labor declined to say whether the statement was made as a result of legal action. The Sunday Times first reported Mr McKenna’s suspension last year, saying it was linked to a personal data breach involving another staff member. Ms Rayner said: “I want to thank Jack for his hard work, support and expertise over the past few years, including some of the toughest times we’ve had in politics. “He was an outstanding adviser and accomplished professional, working tirelessly to expose the failure and sordidness of the Conservative government and to present Labour’s alternative policies. “I look forward to campaigning alongside him for the Labor government that this country desperately needs, and wish him every success in his future career.” Mr McKenna said: “It has been a privilege to serve as communications manager for Angela Rayner. Thank you for everything, Ange. Truly never a dull moment. It was very humbling and inspiring to work for someone who is so resilient and rebellious in the face of a constant stream of sexism, classism and abuse. “Thank you DavidLammy for giving me a chance – the Windrush justice campaign is the thing I’m most proud of. “Thank you to everyone I have met over the past 7 years. There is dignity and pride in fighting the good fight and refusing to accept that things cannot change. “Above all, thank you to my friends and family. I owe you a debt that I will never be able to repay, but I will certainly do my best. “Now it’s time for a new challenge – and I’m very excited to work in elite sport with our brilliant Olympians and Paralympians.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/politics-latest-rishi-sunak-to-meet-devolved-leaders-for-first-time-as-pm-former-top-civil-servant-delivers-damning-verdict-on-boris-johnson-12593360 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos