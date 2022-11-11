‘No substantial change’ in decentralization policy between Johnson and Sunak





//= do_shortcode(‘[in-content-square]’) ?> There will be no substantial change in policy towards devolved nations under Boris Johnson-era Rishi Sunak, a prominent Tory MP has said. Boris Johnson has been criticized for his attitude towards devolution, which he once described as a “disaster”. But David Mundell, a former Scottish secretary, said Rishi Sunak’s approach to devolution would be very similar. Rishi Sunak attended the British-Irish Council summit today, meeting Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford for the first time (by video link due to his positive Covid test). But David Mundell told BBC Radio 4s PM programme: I don’t think there will be a substantial change from the (Boris Johnson) era. The general approach previously, which I think was constructive on the issues on which there was agreement, obviously in particular with regard to Scotland, where there is no agreement on the constitutional future, that this position will remain unchanged. But I think Rishi Sunak has obviously demonstrated that he wants to reach out, he wants to have dialogue, he wants to do business where it can be done. I think it’s a positive approach. ‘Constructive’ Mark Drakeford had previously indicated he would use the Anglo-Irish Council summit on Thursday to push Rishi Sunak to provide more winter aid to people struggling with the cost of living crisis. The First Minister of Wales was due to meet the Prime Minister on Thursday afternoon and said he welcomed the return to constructive dialogue with the Prime Minister. A Welsh Government spokesperson said: The Prime Minister will discuss a range of issues with the Prime Minister later this afternoon. In particular, the Prime Minister will raise the impacts of the cost of living crisis and the additional actions needed to help people face the very difficult challenges of the winter period. The Prime Minister also welcomes the return to a constructive dialogue with the Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak has met Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for his first face-to-face meeting since becoming Prime Minister. The meeting, at the Anglo-Irish Council summit being held in Blackpool, Lancashire, was also attended by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, appearing via video link. Michael Gove, Minister for Planning, Housing and Communities, was also present. Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee per month, you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

