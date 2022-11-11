Are Boris Johnson’s allies ready to kill Rishi Sunak’s Premiership?





Barely two weeks after taking office, Rishi Sunak gives the strong impression that he does not enjoy, at least so far, being Prime Minister. With an economy alive and a restless Conservative party at war with itself, it was never going to be easy to take on the top job. Nevertheless, Sunaks’ first fortnight in Number 10 was always a disappointment to those who thought his elevation would mark a return to reasonable, managerial government and a resulting turnaround in the fortunes of the Tories. The U-turn on attending Cop27 was a pointless own goal, while his bet to bring Gavin Williamson back to government backfired spectacularly. Even some of Sunak’s supporters are beginning to wonder if the task he faces just isn’t too big for him. However, there is no doubt that his job is made more difficult by unnecessary noise from Tory MPs who also happen to be Boris Johnson supporters. Sunak will never be forgiven by some for the pivotal role he played in the former prime minister’s downfall, an offense he later compounded by rejecting Johnson’s plea to step aside to leave him another luck at work when Liz Truss quit. One MP who has gone nearly out of his way to make life difficult for Sunak is Sir Jake Berry, who was sacked as Conservative party chairman when the new Prime Minister came to power. As controversy swirled around the Prime Ministers’ decision to reappoint Suella Braverman as Home Secretary just six days after she was forced to resign over a security breach, Berry appeared on Talk TV to point out that she had repeatedly violated the departmental code. Berry also waded into Sunaks’ equally controversial decision to make Gavin Williamson a cabinet minister, despite him having already been sacked twice and his deep unpopularity with many Tory MPs. As details of the abusive text messages Williamson sent to former chief whip Wendy Morton have emerged, Berry has publicly stated that he informed Sunak of the allegations before deciding to give him a job. Nadine Dorries, meanwhile, was quick to criticize the new Prime Minister when the opportunity presented itself. Last month, ahead of her possible U-turn, she said Sunak was wrong to rule out attendance at Cop27, as she also criticized the lack of new faces in the first Prime Minister’s Office. And this morning she took to Twitter about a Times report that Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt were planning to postpone Boris Johnson’s plan to cap social care costs. Considering everything Hunt said when he was president of @DHSCgovuk select committee, I am surprised.

It would cost 1 billion in 23/24 for desperately needed reforms – a Treasury rounding error figure. Rishi Sunak launches social care cap on the roadhttps://t.co/gv8ybwkPCb —Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) November 10, 2022 Iain Duncan Smith, who backed Johnson’s bid for leader in 2019 and helped lead Liz Truss’ campaign against Sunak this summer, is another MP who is proving to be a thorn in the Prime Ministers’ side. Speaking to Sky News, he warned of a tax hike in the November 17 autumn statement, saying it would lead to a deeper recession. When asked how tax hikes would go down among Tory MPs, he replied: It will be a big concern if we go over tax hikes because, as I said, that is absolutely a fact of life that tax hikes will make the recession worse. It’s not going to go down particularly well because a lot of people and economists also think it’s going to be a [problematic] decision to be made. I think he needs to focus on finding the expenses [cuts]. Therein lies Sunak’s dilemma. Although he still retains the support of a majority of his MPs, this will be strained by any move to further increase the tax burden while imposing drastic cuts in public spending. He may still be putting his feet under the table at number 10, but some on the Tory benches are already sowing the seeds of his downfall.

