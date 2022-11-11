Two-year delay to cap custody fees on cards amid fears reform may be scrapped altogether

Rishi Sunak (credit: HM Government)

Updated story

The government will delay the introduction of childcare fee caps for two years, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement next week,The temperaturereported.

The measure is designed to contribute to the government’s plans to cut planned spending by more than 30 billion a year to shore up public finances.

Delaying the ceiling of 86,000 and the associated reform aimed at making the means test for care more generous, from October 2023 to 2025, would save around 2 billion. If the government also delayed its accompanying campaign to ensure councils paid providers a fair cost for care, it would free up a 1.2 billion more between 2023 and 2025.

The government would have planned a one-year postponement, but the lastTimeThe story says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak lobbied for it to be doubled.

If the municipal authorities had expressed their support for a postponement of up to one year, it was in order to give the sector time to fully prepare for their introduction, in particular by recruiting enough social workers to carry out the several thousand additional assessments required. It would also allow more time to learn from the six pioneers who are to test the reforms over the next few months.

Councils ‘must save money if reforms delay’

Organizations such as the Local Government Association, County Council Network and Association of Directors of Adult Social Services also argued that funds allocated for reforms should be retained by councils during any delays, to invest in social care services under pressure.

However, the news has raised concerns among industry leaders that the reform will be abandoned altogether and it is unclear whether any of the funds released would be kept for social care, given the government’s priority to to save money.

In the wake of todayTimestory, LGA Community Welfare Board Chairman David Fothergill said: A delay in social care reforms would mean the government has time to learn from the pioneers and ensure that Funding and support are in place for councils and providers to ensure successful implementation.

If the government decides to proceed with a delay, it is crucial that the funds allocated for the reforms are still available to deal with inflationary pressures for both advice and providers and to begin the movement towards paying a fair price for care where possible, but without further funding this will be difficult to achieve. This funding alone is not enough to address the issue of social worker compensation and the growing demand for services.

“Risk of seeing services disappear without emergency funding”

Martin Green, chief executive of provider umbrella body Care England, gave a similar message, saying: ‘We have waited over 30 years for a long-term funding deal for social care. If the government delays this further, it should immediately provide emergency funding to the sector.

“If they don’t, they will see a lot of social care services disappear, and then they will understand the importance of social care, because they will have a social care and NHS crisis on their hands.

Caroline Abrahams, director of UK charity Age, said if the proposed reforms fell “far short” of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s 2019 pledge to “fix social care”, it was “at least a start and something to build on for the future”.

The cap and the extended means test were first proposed by the Dilnot Commission, in its 2011 report on social care funding reform, which the then coalition government pledged to introduce in 2016. This was later delayed and ultimately scrapped altogether by the Theresa May. government, only to be resurrected last year under Boris Johnson.

“A lost decade for welfare”

Reflecting this, Abrahams added: “If the Chancellor announces next week that he is throwing it in the long grass, probably to disappear altogether, it will mean that we have endured a lost decade or more on social care.

“Millions of elderly and disabled people have had to endure inadequate services during this time, and committed carers have persevered despite miserable living conditions. Meanwhile, millions of unpaid carers of all ages put their own interests aside and helped support their loved ones, often feeling they had no other choice.

Social services commentator and former director of social services Richard Humphries posted a similar message on Twitter, saying delaying the cap would further delay consideration of the sector’s biggest challenges.

To #ncasc22 I argued that we should do the ceiling so we can move on to the bigger challenges, instead of acting as a drag anchor. 7 years of delay and prevarication looks set to become 9. No progress on #Social Protection reform in 12 years (except for the law on unfunded care). Dismal. Richard Humphries (@RichardnotatKF) November 10, 2022

“Hard blow” for people with dementia

King’s Fund for Social Care senior researcher Simon Bottery said there was a ‘compelling case’ for going ahead with the cap as it was essential to allow people to plan for their old age and would give trust insurance companies to design products to help people cover their 86,000 liability.

And, while acknowledging the magnitude, he also said it was “no need to think that delaying or dropping the cap will automatically mean that the funding tap will be turned on for social care in other areas.”

Meanwhile, the Alzheimer Society has raised concerns about the impact of the delay on people with dementia, for whom the reforms would reduce the risk of facing catastrophic care costs.

The government must not roll back the cap on care,” said Mark MacDonald, the charity’s associate director of advocacy and system change. care. People with dementia are the greatest users of social care. At least 70% of care home users have dementia and this delay would be a blow at a time when many of them will be struggling with bills and also having to act on the cost of care. ”

Hunt will deliver his fall statement on Nov. 17.