Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern flies to Southeast Asia, racking up air miles for summit season

President Joe Biden, President Xi Jinping and Ardern are all heading to Southeast Asia at the same time.

“Regional tensions have undoubtedly increased,” Ardern said.

Tensions have risen as three major leadership meetings unfold in the space of a week.

The first is the East Asia Summit in Cambodia, Biden will be there but Ardern is not after another session.

“President Biden and I had the opportunity to meet extensively earlier in the year. I expect that we will catch up on the margins, but the focus for us on this occasion will be to meet those who might be newer on these forums,” Ardern said.

Biden will then travel to Bali to attend the G20 meeting of the world’s 20 most powerful nations.

At the meeting, Biden and Jinping will meet face to face.

As New Zealand is not invited to the G20 meeting, the Prime Minister will travel to Vietnam on a trade mission.

“It’s an area of ​​tremendous opportunity. We’ve seen a 43% increase in our trade in Vietnam, for example, in just five years,” Ardern said.

At the end of the week, APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) will be held in Thailand, where Newshub understands that a mega meeting could be on the cards.

“We will confirm the bilateral agreements later,” Ardern said.

It depends on the scheduling of the three-meeting windfall with a very male-dominated lineup.

“I am now the only woman at the East Asia Summit, so that concerns me,” Ardern said.

The stumbling state of international relations, especially in a region threatened by North Korea’s nuclear weapons and China’s growing aggression, also weighs on his mind.

The prime minister wants New Zealand to be the peacemaker.

“Our job will be to figure out how to reach consensus in these troubled times,” Ardern said.

Troubled by war, protectionism and COVID-19, the world opens up and the Prime Minister racks up the air miles.

This year she traveled to Singapore, Japan, USA, Australia, Fiji, EU, UK and Australia and then returned to the UK for the funeral of the queen.

Back to the United States, Antarctica and now Southeast Asia.

“We have a very clear message to the world at this time – New Zealand is open for business, we are open for travel, we are open for tourism and trade. I see it as my job to lead the charge and really share that message,” Arden says.

Newshub Nation added up all the days the prime minister was out of the country and added up to 62 days, or about eight weeks.

“I don’t take any decision to travel abroad lightly. For me, I have to be able to demonstrate the value of it to New Zealand before I take this opportunity,” Ardern said.

A major factor in the prime minister’s decision not to attend the COP climate summit was the length of his absence.

“I would be gone for a long continuous period. I wouldn’t be chairing cabinets during those times. I’m very conscious of how much time I’m out of the country at any given time,” she said.

The Prime Minister has spent more than two months this year outside the country, but it has not been without advantages.

She struck free trade deals with the UK and EU, won citizenship rights for Kiwis in Australia and marked the hallowed visit of the White House.

And its wheels rise once again to continue the reconnection mission.