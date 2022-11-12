Politics
Why Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits these southern states in two days
Thank God, it’s Friday! And an action-packed one for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known to be a workaholic. The prime minister stayed up all day as he began his stay in the south. He visits four states in two days, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
The signs are hard to miss. Election season is on. Two of these states, Karnataka and Telangana, will soon go to the polls. In the first, the elections are only a few months away; in the latter, in less than a year. Of course, that’s all the groundwork for the big general election in 2024, as Modi eyes the third term.
The Prime Minister will attend many events and lay the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 25,000 crore. We examine his eventful itinerary and the significance of his visit to the United States.
The first stop, Karanataka
The first stop was Karnataka, where PM inaugurated the semi-fast Vande Bharat Express, the first in South India, and the posh Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport, built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore. He also launched the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train.
Modi paid homage to the poet saint Kanakadasa, who is revered in all communities, at Vidhana Soudha on the occasion of Kanakadasa Jayanthi.
The highlight of the visit was the unveiling of the much publicized statue of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Hiriya Kempegowda. The 108ft statue dubbed the Statue of Prosperity entered the Guinness Book of World Records for being the first and tallest statue of a city’s founder.
Another statue of the 16th century ruler of the Vijayanagara Empire will also be installed at the Vidhana Soudha premises within a year.
The installation of the statues and their timing are important as Karanataka prepares for the Assembly polls. Kempegowda is the most prominent figure in the Vokkaligas, the second most dominant community in the state. He has traditionally supported the Janata Dal (secular) and the Congress. Now the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has never secured a clear majority in the state, is doing all it can to woo Vokkaliga voters.
I also had the opportunity to unveil the 108 foot statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and play his Jalabhishek. This gigantic statue of Prabhu Kempegowda will inspire us to work tirelessly for the Bangalore of the future, the India of the future, the Prime Minister has told Bengaluru.
In a tweet, Modi called Kempegowda a visionary who always put people’s well-being above all else.
Sri Nadaprabhu Kempegowda’s role in the creation of Bengaluru is unparalleled. He is remembered as a visionary who always put people’s well-being above all else. Honored to inaugurate the Statue of Prosperity in Bangalore. pic.twitter.com/zoMIXIYFf1
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2022
This is just the first of many expected PM visits to the poll-linked state, where the BJP says it has already started preparations. His visit should only inject more energy into party workers as they prepare for the electoral battle.
Make inroads into Tamil Nadu
From Karnataka, the Prime Minister traveled to Tamil Nadu. Here he addressed the 36th graduation ceremony of the Gandhigram Rural Institute in Tamil Nadu where over 2,300 students from the graduating class of 2018-19 and 2019-20 received their diplomas.
The BJP failed to win the state but transformed over the years into a strong opposition. Under the leadership of Head of State K Annamalai, the party claimed to be Tamil Nadu’s third force. In the partial polls of urban local authorities in February, the BJP entered by winning more than 300 seats; it had fielded candidates for nearly 5,600 seats out of more than 12,800.
The saffron party has linked up with the main opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), who will lead the alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Continuing the fight in Telangana
Telangana has just concluded a crucial by-election where Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) survived tough competition with BJP. It was labeled by pundits as a semi-final ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.
Both parties had launched a high-decibel election campaign for the seat of Munugode and while the TRS emerged victorious, it is clear that the saffron party cannot be taken for granted.
Modi is not the one losing momentum and so his visit to the state is crucial. On Saturday, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for several projects in Telangana. Among these are the Rs 9,500 crore Ramagundam fertilizer plant and the Bhadrachalam Road-Sattupalli railway line built at a cost of around Rs 1,000 crore.
When Modi is in election mode, he is in election mode and no one can stop him, said Chennai-based political analyst Sumanth C Raman. CNN-New18emphasizing the importance of the Prime Ministers’ visit.
If there are setbacks in the heart of Hindi, there must be compensation in terms of number of other states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, etc. where the upside is still available. Prime Minister Modi is coming right in the middle of the Gujarat campaign, which is very important, he added.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is a staunch critic of Modi and tried to form a grand alliance against the BJP ahead of the 2024 general election.
Infrastructure boost in Andhra Pradesh
In Andhra Pradesh, the focus has been on the big infrastructure push. PM Modi will inaugurate several projects including a section of the six-lane Greenfield Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor constructed at Rs 3,750 crore and the ONGC Onshore Deepwater U-field block project costing over Rs 2,900 crore. According to a report published in CNN-News18.
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen for the Prime Minister to initiate these projects as he seeks to maintain a cordial relationship with the Centre, the report said.
With contributions from agencies
