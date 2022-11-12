Joe Biden to discuss war in Ukraine during meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping





Joe Biden will discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine and tensions around Taiwan with Xi Jinping during his face-to-face meeting with the Chinese leader since becoming President of the United States. The meeting comes amid increasingly strained relations between the United States and China, and White House officials said they would inform Taiwan of the results to make it feel “safe and secure.” ‘comfortable’ about American support. Mr Biden said he was “unwilling to make fundamental concessions” on Taiwan. A White House official added, “I expect the president to be honest on a number of our concerns.” Asked about relations between Beijing and Moscow, Mr Biden said: “I don’t think China has much respect for Russia or Putin. And in fact, they kind of kept a bit of a distance.” Biden hopes to ‘present every one of our red lines’ Mr Biden is due to meet Mr Xi on Monday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. The US President said: “What I want to do with him when we speak is to lay out each of our red lines and understand what he thinks is in China’s critical national interest, which I know is the critical interests of the United States, and whether or not they conflict with each other.” Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, tempered expectations of concrete developments. He said, “I don’t think you should think of this meeting as a meeting where specific deliverables will be announced.” Mr Sullivan hailed Mr Xi’s recent criticism of Russia making nuclear threats as “constructive”. Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi have held five phone or video calls since Mr. Biden took office in January 2021. A few weeks before Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president met with Mr. Xi in Beijing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/11/11/joe-biden-discuss-ukraine-war-meeting-chinas-president-xi-jinping/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

