A red wave of criticism descends on Donald Trump after midterm losses

As Republicans grapple with their lackluster performance in Tuesday’s midterm elections, one man has begun to receive an unusual amount of criticism from fellow supporters: Donald Trump.

The former president, who promoted some inexperienced Senate candidates in their underperforming primaries on Tuesday, said ahead of the midterms he wanted all the credit if Republicans won. If they lose, I shouldn’t be blamed at all, he told NewsNation.

But now that Republicans face the prospect of being a minority in the Senate and still waiting to see if they will officially secure an uncomfortably narrow majority in the House, some unexpected voices within the party are beginning to question the influence of Trump.

Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, a Republican who has been a strong supporter of Trump, said the poor performance of some of his endorsed candidates is a sign he should step down.

It turns out those he didn’t approve on the same ticket did better than those he did approve, she said. This gives you a clue that voters want to move on. And a true leader knows when they have become a liability for the mission.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R), who took the win as Trump-endorsed Senate nominee Don Bolduc lost by a wide margin, told SiriusXM on Friday that Trump could squander the opportunity for Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker from winning if he announces his race before a December runoff in the state.

What the former president doesn’t understand is if he announces he won’t exclude anyone else from the race, Sununu said, calling it embarrassing. I don’t think they started very well.

The volume of open criticism illustrates a rare moment of weakness for Trump among Republicans just as he prepares to announce his 2024 presidential bid next week. Exit polls showed his favor even weaker than President Bidens on Tuesday, and polls of Republican voters suggest he is losing ground to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) in hypothetical presidential clashes.

But Republicans who have long been critics of Trump are hesitant to hope that new party criticism means they are ready to move on this time. A wave of criticism for Trump after the release of the Access Hollywood tape in 2016 and after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol last year was quickly followed by a backlash as voters on the Republican base rallied around Trump.

We’ve heard that song before, said Doug Heye, a former Republican National Committee spokesman who has long criticized Trump. The question is: will this time be different?

This time around, the criticism comes as Trump tries to revive his political career and faces potential challenges from Republicans who are running out of baggage. The fact that many candidates who emulated his style, such as defeated Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, did the worst on Tuesday also underscores Trump’s own loss in 2020. His expectation that GOP candidates will endorse his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen has kept them mired. in a backward-looking and conspiratorial message that discouraged many voters.

Tellingly, some of Trump’s criticism also comes from the few Republican midterm successes so far. Mike Lawler, a Republican state assemblyman who won a seat from Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (DN.Y.), the chairman of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, said the party should go beyond Trump.

I think going in a different direction as we move forward is a good thing, not a bad thing, he said in an interview on CNN this week. But at the end of the day, look, the voters will decide what they want to do, and the former president will decide what he wants to do.

Trump recently attacked two potential rivals. He mocked Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (right) in a statement on Friday, saying his name sounds Chinese. He also released a lengthy statement against DeSantis, which he warned against running against him.

The debate takes place on Fox News, which was a bastion of support for Trump during his years in office. Their commentators talked about DeSantis’ big win in Florida and pointedly questioned the influence of past presidents.

I love Trump. I want him to run. I think he’s an excellent candidate. I loved him as president, Fox News host Jesse Watters said Wednesday night. But he added: He brings out such craziness on the left. They will walk on hot coals to vote against Donald Trump.

Kayleigh McEnany, the former White House press secretary under Trump, warned that he should not announce his candidacy for president until the second round of the Senate election in Georgia, and hailed DeSantis as someone who could boost Walker in the state.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), who easily won re-election on Tuesday, chimed in on Twitter: Let’s watch the upcoming election. Stop talking about 2020.

Former congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Florida) declined to criticize Trump’s influence on midterms, but described DeSantis as the future of the party.

We have excellent candidates who could also run for president like Tim Scott, Marco Rubio, she said, referring to Republican senators from South Carolina and Florida, then the former ambassador of the UN Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. I hope Marco will race again. And Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo. I mean, we just have a lot of good candidates in the Republican Party, and we don’t need to look in the rearview mirror.

Trump continued to insist on loyalty as he prepares to announce his candidacy for president in 2024 next week. His adviser Jason Miller said on a podcast Friday that Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is running for Speaker of the House, needs to be much more outspoken about supporting President Trump.

Representative Elise Stefanik (RN.Y.), who is running for a leadership position, endorsed Trump in a statement Friday. Republican voters determine who is the leader of the Republican Party and its very clear President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party, she said.

But privately, several House Republicans have complained about Trump’s influence on some of their races, which they say has contributed to what will likely be a tiny and unmanageable majority if enough races are called out. for GOP control. Trump has backed extreme House candidates, including Bo Hines in North Carolina and Karoline Leavitt in New Hampshire, whose fixation on his bogus 2020 election claims and other positions likely deterred voters from the general election.

Complaints are strongest in Pennsylvania and Michigan, the two states that backed Trump in 2016 but where Republicans performed miserably on Tuesday. Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), who is retiring and whose Republicans lost the seat to Democrat John Fetterman, said Trump’s influence in the state was toxic.

I am increasingly of the view that his influence will wane, Toomey said. I suspect last night’s election will hasten this process because his influence has been so useless for the party and its prospects.

Republicans are asking why he insisted on holding a rally in Pennsylvania and teasing his own 2024 campaign ad, focusing on him in the final days of the races. He also handpicked TV personality Mehmet Oz in the Senate primary and backed Holocaust denier Doug Mastriano in the gubernatorial race later in the primary. Both lost.

He interfered with the primary here when there was no reason for it, said Rep. Lou Barletta (R-Pa.), one of Trump’s earliest endorsers who ran unsuccessfully at the gubernatorial nomination, to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

In Michigan, the Republican Party blamed the Trump Effect, abortion and an unpopular gubernatorial candidate for their poor performance in the state in a memo. The party operated within the political reality that President Trump was popular among our roots and a motivator for his supporters, but provided challenges in a statewide ballot, especially with independents and women in a midterm election, wrote Paul Cordes, the state party leader. Staff.

Paul D. Ryan, the former GOP House chairman and occasional Trump critic, said the former president was a political headache for Republicans.

We lost the House, the Senate and the White House in two years when Trump was on the ballot or in office, Ryan told Wisconsin news outlets. I think we just have a Trump hangover. I think he is a hindrance to our office, to our shopping.

Even some in the alt-right pulled out the knives for him this week. Losing still sucks, but at least no one has to suck Trump anymore. He’ll feel the change in mood very quickly, wrote Mike Cernovich, a far-right commentator who helped spread the baseless Pizzagate conspiracy theory against Democrats.

Trump allies are trying to deflect blame on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for the poor performance, while Trump released a series of statements falsely claiming midterm election fraud and saying he will easily win another Republican primary.

He pointed out that many Republicans opposed him in 2016, when he knocked out his opponents one by one before winning the nomination. Were in exactly the same position now. They will keep chasing us, MAGA, but in the end we will win, he wrote.

Theodoric Meyer contributed to this report.

