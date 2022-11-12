Donald Trump Says He ‘Sent In The FBI’ To Stop Ron DeSantis From Losing The Election





Donald Trump has claimed he saved Ron DeSantis from losing his 2018 gubernatorial election by dispatching federal agents to prevent the race from being rigged through voter fraud.

The latest unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud pushed by the former president come as Trump continues to attack DeSantis over the GOP’s poor midterm performance, with many conservative figures now believing the Florida governor should lead the left around 2024.

In a lengthy statement posted to his Truth Social social media website Thursday night, Trump described “Ron DeSanctimonious” – his new nickname for governor – as an “average” Republican who was “politically dead” when he came on see to help him beat Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam in the GOP primary for governor.

Trump then took credit for defeating DeSantis against Democrat Andrew Gillum in the 2018 gubernatorial election by staging “two massive rallies” in support of DeSantis and fixing his campaign, which the report said. former president, “had completely collapsed”.

Donald Trump introduces Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a comeback campaign rally at the BB&T Center on November 26, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump also claims, without evidence, that he helped DeSantis’ 2018 election not be “stolen” by sending in the FBI and prosecutors to investigate apparent voter fraud.

“I was everything to Ron, and he beat Gillum, but after the race, when votes were stolen by the corrupt electoral process in Broward County, and Ron was losing ten thousand votes a day, with the current senator Rick Scott, I sent in the FBI and U.S. prosecutors, and the theft of ballots was immediately ended, just before they ran out of the votes needed to win. I stopped his election from being stolen” , Trump said.

DeSantis beat Gillum in 2018 by 4,076,186 votes to 4,043,723, a margin of just 0.4% of the total votes cast.

Elsewhere in the statement, Trump accused DeSantis of “playing games” about his future plans within the party.

“The Fake News asks him if he’s going to run if President Trump shows up, and he says, ‘I’m just focused on the governor’s race, I’m not looking ahead. Well, in terms of loyalty and class, that’s really not the right answer,” the former president wrote.

Trump also once again dismissed suggestions that his former ally would beat him in a hypothetical matchup in the GOP primary for the 2024 presidential nomination, just as he beat other contenders in 2016.

“The Wall Street Journal worshiped Low Energy Jeb Bush, and a succession of others as they quickly disappeared from view, eventually lining up with me after I easily knocked them out, one by one,” said said Trump.

“We’re in exactly the same position now. They’ll keep chasing us, MAGA, but in the end, we’ll win. Put America First and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Pundits have predicted that Trump will continue to attack DeSantis as the former president attempts to retain the post of de facto GOP leader after the party’s faltering midterm performance.

A number of prominent figures, including those in the GOP, have pointed the finger at Trump as a number of his MAGA and election-denying candidates lost their respective races, meaning the Republican Party still hasn’t gotten a hold. the majority in the House as expected and may still end up failing to take control of the Senate from the Democrats.

As a result, DeSantis has emerged as a potential new fire figure that a number of Republicans want to lead the party through 2024 as Trump’s influence appears to be turning off voters.

DeSantis, long considered Trump’s main rival in the race to become the next GOP presidential nominee, has not announced or officially hinted that he wants to run for president in the upcoming election.

Before the midterm polls opened, Trump teased that he would make a “very big announcement” on Nov. 15 at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Hank Sheinkopf, a Democratic strategist, said the next two years will see Trump continue to “go after” DeSantis in an effort to downplay the Florida governor’s credentials.

“It will be Trump trying to do everything possible to destroy DeSantis, and DeSantis will be laughing as Trump deals with the legal issues he will face,” Sheinkopf previously told Newsweek.

