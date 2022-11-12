Opinion: Xi Jinping’s ambitions extend well beyond his last five-year term

Frank Ching is a Hong Kong-based journalist.

Technically, the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China last month handed Xi Jinping only a third five-year term as general secretary, a position more powerful than head of state or commander-in-chief of the country. , although he also holds these positions.

But the move is unprecedented in China’s recent history, and Mr. Xi has removed all barriers to stay in power indefinitely. And while Mr. Xi claims to be building a great modern socialist country, the congress has seen China policy regress in important areas, including the exclusion of women from leadership positions, the abandonment of his perceived non-supporters from major bodies leaders and the concentration of power in their hands.

As Joerg Wuttke, President of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, put it The NZZ Market: Xi was not elected for five more years, but de facto for another 10 or 15 years.

This corresponds to the country’s previous years, with Mao Zedong being the leader of the People’s Republic of China from his birth on October 1, 1949 until his death on September 9, 1976.

The centralized autocracy created by Mr. Xi certainly speeds up executive decision-making. But political analysts suggest such a system also lays the groundwork for uncertainty, with no designated heir and no institutional procedure as to when and under what circumstances the incumbent should step down.

You could say that Xi Jinping is a man in a hurry: he wants to go down in the history books as the man who reestablished China as a great power, Wuttke said. This, it seems, is more urgent than preparing a successor.

While his two immediate predecessors both resigned after two terms, Mr. Xi has dismantled this process. In fact, instead of promoting Hu Chunhua, 59, who was the right age to potentially become the next leader of the Politburo Standing Committee, or PSC, Xi kicked him out of the decision-making body entirely at the congress. .

Another danger is that, without independent voices around him, Mr. Xi will not receive full and unvarnished reports. Interestingly, for example, Li Qiang, the Shanghai party leader responsible for the city’s tumultuous two-month lockdown earlier this year, is set to be China’s next prime minister despite never having been deputy prime minister, or even in any central government post. Loyalty, it seems, is enough to engender a promotion.

This is not to say that the other six members of the new Politburo Standing Committee, Mr. Li, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi are incompetent sycophants. They are all very competent and Mr. Li has distinguished himself in important provincial posts.

One of Mr Xi’s first acts after the congress was to take the six men to Yanan, Maos’ revolutionary base in northwest China from 1935 to 1948, which Mr Xi called the holy land. party.

This trip is rich in symbolism. A decade ago, when Xi first became party general secretary, he led CPS members to the National Museum in Beijing, where they viewed an exhibit, The Road to Renewal. Xi then put forward the idea of ​​the Chinese Dream, which he said was the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. This concept became the embodiment of his political ideology.

Five years ago, after winning a second term, Mr. Xi led new committee members to Shanghai to visit the site of the Communist Party’s first congress in 1921. Mr. Xi led his colleagues, vowing never to deviate from the purpose of serving the people.

Yanan is important because in 1945 Mao became the Communists’ supreme leader, similar to Mr. Xi’s position today. Xi called the meeting a major milestone in the party’s maturity in political leadership, ideology and organizational structure, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The beleaguered party was locked in this remote corner of northern Shaanxi province for 13 years, before emerging to defeat the ruling Kuomintang in China’s civil war.

Coincidentally, 13 years from now will be 2035, which Xi has set as the year when China will be among the world’s most advanced countries. Mr. Xi would then be 82 years old, but he apparently plans to still be in power at that time. After all, Mao was the leader until his death at 82, and Joe Biden, who turns 80 later this month, has said he intends to run for re-election as president of the United Nations. United States in 2024.

Mr. Xis Yanan’s journey is indeed a wish that the party, facing new challenges, will once again emerge triumphant. Although the outcome of China’s struggle with the United States may be unknowable, Xi has made it clear that he sees the process spanning well over five years.