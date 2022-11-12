Politics
Opinion: Xi Jinping’s ambitions extend well beyond his last five-year term
Frank Ching is a Hong Kong-based journalist.
Technically, the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China last month handed Xi Jinping only a third five-year term as general secretary, a position more powerful than head of state or commander-in-chief of the country. , although he also holds these positions.
But the move is unprecedented in China’s recent history, and Mr. Xi has removed all barriers to stay in power indefinitely. And while Mr. Xi claims to be building a great modern socialist country, the congress has seen China policy regress in important areas, including the exclusion of women from leadership positions, the abandonment of his perceived non-supporters from major bodies leaders and the concentration of power in their hands.
As Joerg Wuttke, President of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, put it The NZZ Market: Xi was not elected for five more years, but de facto for another 10 or 15 years.
This corresponds to the country’s previous years, with Mao Zedong being the leader of the People’s Republic of China from his birth on October 1, 1949 until his death on September 9, 1976.
The centralized autocracy created by Mr. Xi certainly speeds up executive decision-making. But political analysts suggest such a system also lays the groundwork for uncertainty, with no designated heir and no institutional procedure as to when and under what circumstances the incumbent should step down.
You could say that Xi Jinping is a man in a hurry: he wants to go down in the history books as the man who reestablished China as a great power, Wuttke said. This, it seems, is more urgent than preparing a successor.
While his two immediate predecessors both resigned after two terms, Mr. Xi has dismantled this process. In fact, instead of promoting Hu Chunhua, 59, who was the right age to potentially become the next leader of the Politburo Standing Committee, or PSC, Xi kicked him out of the decision-making body entirely at the congress. .
Another danger is that, without independent voices around him, Mr. Xi will not receive full and unvarnished reports. Interestingly, for example, Li Qiang, the Shanghai party leader responsible for the city’s tumultuous two-month lockdown earlier this year, is set to be China’s next prime minister despite never having been deputy prime minister, or even in any central government post. Loyalty, it seems, is enough to engender a promotion.
This is not to say that the other six members of the new Politburo Standing Committee, Mr. Li, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi are incompetent sycophants. They are all very competent and Mr. Li has distinguished himself in important provincial posts.
One of Mr Xi’s first acts after the congress was to take the six men to Yanan, Maos’ revolutionary base in northwest China from 1935 to 1948, which Mr Xi called the holy land. party.
This trip is rich in symbolism. A decade ago, when Xi first became party general secretary, he led CPS members to the National Museum in Beijing, where they viewed an exhibit, The Road to Renewal. Xi then put forward the idea of the Chinese Dream, which he said was the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. This concept became the embodiment of his political ideology.
Five years ago, after winning a second term, Mr. Xi led new committee members to Shanghai to visit the site of the Communist Party’s first congress in 1921. Mr. Xi led his colleagues, vowing never to deviate from the purpose of serving the people.
Yanan is important because in 1945 Mao became the Communists’ supreme leader, similar to Mr. Xi’s position today. Xi called the meeting a major milestone in the party’s maturity in political leadership, ideology and organizational structure, Xinhua News Agency reported.
The beleaguered party was locked in this remote corner of northern Shaanxi province for 13 years, before emerging to defeat the ruling Kuomintang in China’s civil war.
Coincidentally, 13 years from now will be 2035, which Xi has set as the year when China will be among the world’s most advanced countries. Mr. Xi would then be 82 years old, but he apparently plans to still be in power at that time. After all, Mao was the leader until his death at 82, and Joe Biden, who turns 80 later this month, has said he intends to run for re-election as president of the United Nations. United States in 2024.
Mr. Xis Yanan’s journey is indeed a wish that the party, facing new challenges, will once again emerge triumphant. Although the outcome of China’s struggle with the United States may be unknowable, Xi has made it clear that he sees the process spanning well over five years.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/article-xi-jinpings-ambitions-extend-well-beyond-his-latest-five-year-term/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Opinion: Xi Jinping’s ambitions extend well beyond his last five-year term
- Coronavirus infections drop across the UK for the first time in three months | covid
- SRK celebrates ‘fabulous 15 years’ of incredible performances by Deepika
- IBM Wins Innovation Award Among Tucson Area Tech Companies
- Prime Minister Modi reported the first ‘Vande Bharat’ train in South India
- Mark Ladd named Hollywood Bowl superintendent
- Key staff running Apple’s search engine retired and returned to Google
- Huge India T20I overhaul likely after catastrophic half-loss: Sources
- Donald Trump Says He ‘Sent In The FBI’ To Stop Ron DeSantis From Losing The Election
- Batman actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66
- Tsunami warning lifted after 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit Tonga
- China pledges to support central state-owned enterprises in issuing science and technology innovation bonds