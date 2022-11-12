Donald Trump attacks Ron Desantis





Within the squalid walls of Mar-a-Lago, the master of his domain is losing what remains of his marbles, mostly because he moodily threw them at the upstart would-be usurper who rules Florida:

Ron came to me in a desperate state in 2017, he was politically dead, losing in a landslide to a very good agriculture commissioner, Adam Putnam, who was stuffed with money and big polls. Ron had low approval, bad polls and no money, but he said if I backed him up he could win. I didn’t know Adam so I said, let’s try, Ron. When I approved it, it was like, to use a bad word, a nuclear weapon had gone off. Years later, those are the exact words Adam Putnam used to describe Rons Endorsement. He said, I went from having done it, without competition, to immediately being completely beaten after your approval. I then got Ron by Democratic Party star Andrew Gillum (later revealed to be a Crack Head) by staging two massive rallies with tens of thousands at each. I also fixed his campaign, which had completely collapsed. I was everything to Ron, and he beat Gillum, but after the race, when votes were stolen by the corrupt electoral process in Broward County, and Ron was losing ten thousand votes a day, with current Senator Rick Scott, I sent in the FBI and US prosecutors, and the theft of ballots ended immediately, just before they exhausted the votes needed to win. I saved his election from being stolen

In case you missed it in the general deluge of sweat, the former president* of the United States just bragged about using the FBI and the Justice Department to influence an election.

OK, let’s take it for granted that neither the former president nor the current governor of Florida is fit to run a white castle, let alone the White House. We already know what a presidency of El Caudillo del Mar-A-Lago looks like, and Ronald DeSantis is a charismatic moron who couldn’t deliver a speech if you handed him the Gettysburg speech and shoved him onstage. Even in his current state of rage, the former president* could still set DeSantis on fire during a primary campaign. He is already warming up to try.

NewsCorp, which is Fox, the Wall Street Journal, and the New York Post which isn’t great anymore (bring back the Col!), is everything to Governor Ron DeSanctimonious, an average REPUBLICAN governor with great public relations, who doesn’t didn’t have to shut down his state, but did, unlike other Republican governors, whose overall count for a Republican, was just average in the middle of the pack, including COVID, and who has the advantage of SUNSHINE , where the people of the badly run states of the North would go, no matter who was the governor, as I did!

He needs to work on that nickname to say nothing of consistency.

I believe any pundit who pumps DeSantis like some sort of non-Trump Trumpian champ will look as stupid tomorrow as last week’s “Red Wave A-Coming” pundit did today. But he’s the obsession of the day for a former president*, who gazes at an endless desert, carpeted on the horizon with subpoenas and discovery requests, and is probably grateful to have something. ! as opposed to months) to the potential penalty.

Charles P Pierce is the author of four books, including the most recent Idiot America, and has worked as a journalist since 1976. He lives near Boston and has three children.

