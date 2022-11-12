After Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Modi arrives in Vizag; People gather to greet him

Read more

After Bengaluru in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his next stop in rain-battered Tamil Nadu. Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Modi received a grand welcome and he greeted the crowd that had gathered at Gandhigram. Prime Minister Modi attended the 36th Convocation Ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute alongside Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi.

Prime Minister Modi also presented an honorary doctorate to music maestro Ilayaraja during the 36th graduation ceremony. He said Gandhi’s ideas have the answers to many of today’s challenges and Gandhi’s values ​​are becoming more and more relevant. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s idea of ​​self-reliance, Prime Minister Modi said, the government is working in Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid rich tributes to the poet saint Kanaka Dasa on his birthday and pointed out two flagship trains from here, in addition to inaugurating chic Terminal-2 at the airport. the city. Modi, upon arriving in the city to attend various events, visited the premises of Legislators Home near the Vidhana Soudha to pay floral tributes to Kanaka Dasa. He also paid homage to the statue of Maharshi Valmiki, the author of the epic Ramayana, nearby.

“Today, on the auspicious occasion of Kanaka Dasa Jayanti, I paid homage to Sri Kanaka Dasa in Bengaluru. We will always be grateful to him for showing us the path of Bhakti, enriching Kannada literature and give a message of social unity,” Modi said in a tweet.

Upon arrival at HAL airport here, Modi was received by Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and several of his cabinet colleagues, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, President of the BJP State Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP Parliamentary Council Member BS Yediyurappa, lawmakers and party officials. .

Prior to his visit, politics began in the state with Congress leader DK Shivakumar alleging that senior BJP brass frequently visited Karnataka due to elections but never visited when the state was hit by droughts and floods.

Apart from politics, traffic diversions can cause momentary inconvenience to the residents of Bengaluru. Traffic police said the diversions will remain in effect from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Traffic restricted to OTC Junction, Police Thimmaiah Circle, Raj Bhavan Road, Basaveshwara Circle, Palace Road, Race Course Road, Sankey Road, Queens Road, Ballari Road, Airport Elevated Corridor, Seshadri Road (from Maharani Bridge to Road entrance railway station KRS), KG Road (junction of Shantala to Mysore Bank Circle), Vatal Nagaraj Road (underpass from Khodays to PF) and all roads surrounding Kempegowda International Road).

