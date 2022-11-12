Imran Khan once subtly insulted Karan Johar and said he would give him a book on making movies for dummies with Ranbir Kapoor’s consent





Imran Khan once decided to give Karan Johar the direction of the film for Dummies and Ranbir Kapoor agreed (Instagram photo credit)

Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar, is a long-running celebrity talk show that sees the whos who of Bollywood adorn its couch. During their stay, these celebrities made fiery remarks that not only left the audience laughing their hearts out, but also surprised the host at times. Making the latter happen once was Imran Khan.

Wondering what the I Hate Luv Storys actor up to? Well, the actor subtly insulted the host and got a high-five from fellow actor who sat with him on the sofa Ranbir Kapoor. Read on to find out all about it and even watch the clip below.

On Koffee With Karan with Ranbir Kapoor in November 2010, host Karan Johar asked Imran Khan, “Who would you give these books to?” during the rapid fire segment. The title of the first book was – Filmmaking for Dummies. After thinking for a second, the actor of Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na – innocently said, “Can I give it to you?”

As Karan Johar looked confused from Imran Khan to Ranbir Kapoor and back again, the two then-upcoming actors gave a high-five. RK, seeing Karan’s expression (at least that’s what we understand from Kapoor’s expression) said, “I still really want to work with you, really badly. Check out the KWK clip here:

Truth Casually dropping this sarcastic response from Imran Khan. The old is truly gold. by BollyBlindsNGossip

Commenting on this video, a netizen wrote, No wonder his career was ruined. Another added, …and he never worked in the industry again. A third joked, It was after that that Karan made sure he wouldn’t get any movies. PS: it’s a joke

What do you think of this fiery response from Imran Khan? Let us know in the comments below.

