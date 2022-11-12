Strong attacks on Trump from Rupert Murdoch’s media





NEW YORK (AP) Former President Donald Trump took a few hits in the aftermath of the midterm elections, but the cruelest cuts may come from a source that was once one of his biggest backers, the media empire of Rupert Murdoch.

On Thursday, the cover of the New York Posts put Trump’s face on a drawing of a boy from a well-known nursery rhyme. Title: Trumpty Dumpty.

Don (who couldn’t build a wall) had a nice crash. Can all the GOP men get the party back together? writes the newspaper.

The Wall Street Journals opinion section published a pointed op-ed titled, Trump Is the Republican Parties’ Biggest Loser. While Fox News’ biggest stars were relatively quiet, the former president heard enough disheartening lyrics to attack the network on social media.

Trump has been accused of backing losing or underperforming candidates like Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Don Bolduc in New Hampshire and Blake Masters in Arizona, costing Republicans a chance to make big gains in the House and in the Senate, as many predicted.

The Journal editorial mentioned each of these names and more, claiming that Trump had a perfect record of electoral defeat since his victory over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Democrats have again succeeded in making Trump a central campaign issue, and Mr. Trump has helped them do so, the Journal said.

The newspaper also published a guest column on Thursday touting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as an alternative to Trump for the 2024 presidential election, and an excerpt from former Vice President Mike Pences’ new book titled My Last Days With Donald. Trump.

On the Posts website, veteran columnist John Podhoretz dubbed former president Toxic Trump.

Podhoretz wrote that Trump was the political equivalent of a Raid box and perhaps the most profound electoral repellent in modern American history.

The Post ran an op-ed urging DeSantis to run for president. A day earlier, the newspaper cover featured a triumphant photo of DeSantis with the headline, DeFuture.

A spokesperson for Murdochs News Corp. said he had no comment on the editorial choices. It’s not like the media has never criticized Trump, but the tone and timing was remarkable.

Conservative figures and media unaffiliated with Murdoch fired at Trump. The Washington Examiner wrote that Republicans had to choose between electoral success or Trump, while American Thinker said Trump was becoming a permanent liability, according to The Righting newsletter.

Some Fox News stars are treading slightly into critical territory. Jesse Watters spoke Wednesday about a 2024 presidential election rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden.

Does Trump win? Watters said. I hope. I like the guy. A week ago, I would have said slam dunk. But after how last night shook, I don’t know now. Democrats will walk on hot coals to vote against Trump, but will Republicans do this to vote against Joe Biden?

Another Fox host, Laura Ingraham, did not mention Trump by name, but said the populist movement is about ideas, not just one person.

If voters conclude you’re putting your own ego or your own grudges ahead of what’s good for the country, they’ll look elsewhere, she said.

Trump has all but promised that he will announce a 2024 candidacy as early as next week. But his former White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said on Fox that no potential candidate is expected to announce before the December 6 runoff election for the US Senate seat in Georgia. Fox & Friends guest Dov Hikind said Trump should announce his support for DeSantis.

Donald Trump, move on, he said.

That seemed unlikely, given that Trump recently referred to Florida Governor Ron DeSanctimonious. He also posted on Truth Social on Wednesday that he got more votes in Florida in 2020 than DeSantis this week, even though they were running for different offices and not against each other.

A Trump representative did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The former president said Fox News is really gone and he disputed stories that he backed losers. He particularly criticized The New York Times for a story that said he was angry with his wife, Melania, and Fox News Sean Hannity for pushing him to support Ozs’ bid for the Senate in Pennsylvania.

I wasn’t ANGRY at all, he wrote. Fake news!

Rhonda Shafner, a researcher at Associated Press in New York, contributed to this report.

