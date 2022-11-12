Big Ben redoes its bong, five years and $95 million later





LONDON The Great Bell of the Great Clock in the Palace of Westminster, known to all as Big Ben, is set to resume full-time duty on Sunday, having been mostly silent for the past five years during the planned most ambitious renovation ever undertaken to the crumbling Houses of Parliament. At 11am on Friday, the Great Clock Keeper and his team of clockmakers tested the bells, and crowds gathering nearby in Whitehall to honor Armistice Day heard the old boy’s bong again. Everything was fine. Wonderful, wonderful, it’s been a long time, said Art Wallace, 56, visiting the capital with his mother, from Yorkshire in northern England.

Since 2017, when the $95 million renovation project began, the Elizabeth Tower and clock face have been largely swaddled in scaffolding, and the 24/7 bells have gone silent except to ring (with a replacement mechanism) on New Year’s Eve, to mark Brexit, and at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September, when it rang 96 times, once every minute, for every year long life of the monarch. But now Big Ben returns as part of the regular soundtrack to London life. It will announce the time with the big bell and every quarter of an hour by sounding the notes G sharp, F sharp, E and B. The BBC and other broadcasters rang the bells live on Friday. This is good news for Britain, to reset its iconic clock, to regain some normalcy. It’s been a head turn since the summer, with three prime ministers playing Boris Johnson musical chairs; Liz Truss in; Liz Truss out; Rishi Sunak in. When Victorian-era clockwork began working in 1859, it was the largest and most accurate four-faced chiming watch in the world. The sound of the deep gong has been used in a series of films and television series and featured in a million music videos by visitors. The Elizabeth Tower is one of the most recognizable architectural landmarks in the world, along with the Eiffel Tower and the Pyramids of Giza. This has been Big Ben’s longest silence. In its 163 years, the bells (and clock hands) have only been turned off or slowed a handful of times by heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures, and for brief repairs and maintenance. Big Ben swelled throughout WWII as a symbol of defiance in the bombing of London known as the Blitz, even though the clock face lights were turned off at night to help the German Luftwaffe find their targets. The renovation of the tower and its golden spire, the glass dials and masonry, the clock mechanism and the bell of the belfry was complex, and it was only after the conservation team erected the scaffolding that she saw how badly the repairs were needed. The ironwork was rusted, the roof was leaking. The stones were crumbling, a victim of pollution and also of the black paint used around the clock faces, which did not allow the masonry to breathe. Cheap repairs carried out in the post-war 1950s made matters worse. The clock mechanism and bell strikers, the entire mechanism weighing 25,000 pounds, were removed and taken to the Cumbria Clock Company, a specialist in clocks and watches in England’s Lake District, where more than 1 000 separate rooms have been cleaned and repaired, Parliament’s media office reported. Over Remembrance Day weekend, a video of falling poppies, the flower that symbolizes Britons lost in war, will be projected onto the refurbished tower. Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said in a statement that the illumination would be a fitting end to a week of remembrance in Parliament in a particularly sad and poignant year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/11/11/world/big-ben-bongs-again-five-years-95-million-later/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos