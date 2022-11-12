Ron DeSantis is officially on Donald Trump’s mind





Donald Trump is worried.

The former president repeatedly lambasted Ron DeSantis in the days after Florida governors’ huge re-election win on Tuesday, a sure sign that Trump is nervous about facing DeSantis in a 2024 Republican primary race. .

Ron DeSanctimonious plays games, Trump wrote in a lengthy statement released Thursday night that focused entirely on DeSantis. The Fake News asks him if he’ll run if President Trump runs, and he says: I’m just focused on the gubernatorial race, not looking ahead. Well, in terms of loyalty and class, that’s really not the right answer.

In that same statement, Trump says he effectively made DeSantis’ political career when he endorsed the then congressman for governor in the 2018 election cycle. Ron came to me in a desperate state in 2017 he was politically dead, losing in a landslide to a very good agriculture commissioner, Adam Putnam, who was full of money and big polls, Trump argued, referring to the governor’s primary of GOP in Florida. . Ron had low approval, bad polls and no money, but he said if I backed him up he could win.

Trump has seemed particularly focused on DeSantis lately. On election day, Trump appeared to threaten the governor of Florida. I’ll tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering, I know more about him than anyone other than, maybe, his wife, Trump told Fox News Digital.

And on the final weekend of the 2022 campaign, Trump pulled out the nickname Ron DeSanctimonius which he used in his statement.

What is Trump doing? Two things, I think.

1) Trump is trying to scare DeSantis out of the 2024 race. He’s doing a big show of force to let DeSantis know how miserable it will be for him if he decides to run for the White House. Trump wants DeSantis to consider whether he really wants to get into a race that will look a lot like the past few days.

2) Trump can’t help himself. The smartest strategy if you’re the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, which Trump is, is to ignore anyone who’s also talking about running. You are the favorite, you don’t need to knock! But Trump is completely incapable of executing this political strategy. He’s clearly threatened by DeSantis and can’t hide it. Which, in turn, makes DeSantis stronger.

DeSantis smartly avoided getting back and forth with Trump. Assuming they both run, there will be a moment for that. But DeSantis is right to bask in the glow of his massive re-election victory and, for now, ignore Trump.

The impression that leaves people paying attention to this stuff is that Trump is obsessed with DeSantis, while DeSantis isn’t terribly preoccupied with Trump. Which is a bad and weak look for the former president.

