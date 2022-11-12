Invest India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unicorn – BusinessToday





Deepak Bagla, Managing Director and CEO of Invest India, the government’s investment promotion agency (IPA), is a very busy man these days. Apart from chairing the global IPA body, the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies, or WAIPA, Invest India also helps other countries by advising them on how to attract foreign investment. Not without reason. Consider the numbers: in just over six years since its establishment and restructuring (it was created in 2009), Invest India has helped create 450,000 jobs, supported over 81,000 start-ups, solved over 300,000 requests from 174 countries, and facilitated 1,323 investment projects. And, judging by the energy of Bagla and his young squad (whose average age is 29), this might just be the start. India received a record $85 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in FY22 despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the aim is to continue growing it at a rapid pace. Invest Indias strategy is to woo the foreign investor aggressively, pitch the country as the preferred investment destination and then ensure that the investor is able to settle by helping to secure all approvals and monitoring progress at every step of the process. In the process, he liaises with state governments and central departments and, as Bagla himself puts it, joins the dots. It’s no surprise, then, that industrialist Anand Mahindra calls Invest India a social unicorn that, instead of a billion-dollar valuation, affects more than a billion people. This is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ vision to make India the world’s most preferred investment destination. In multiple conversations for this issue’s cover story, Bagla quotes Prime Minister Modi as saying he wants to turn paperwork into a red carpet. It’s the red carpet, Bagla tells us. The restructured shareholding of Invest Indias, where industrial chambers like Ficci, Nasscom and CII each own 17%, and where 23 states also own 11.5%, is a good example of a public-private partnership aimed at facilitating investment. The agency also leads the government’s Startup India initiative, with India’s startup ecosystem now the third largest in the world. As India heads into the next 25 years, Invest India is expected to play an even more vital role in the coming days. This issue also gives you the latest issue of the Business Today-C Fore (BCI) Business Confidence Index, our quarterly update of the mood in Indian corporate corners. Despite severe economic headwinds in the form of global and domestic inflation, a falling rupiah and a recessionary trend in some major economies, business confidence rose to 52.5 in July -September 2022 (on a scale of 100), compared to 51.2 in the previous quarter, the level to which it had fallen after recording a high of 55.2 over 28 quarters in January-March 2022. According to the As last read, Indian businesses appear to have taken the economic uncertainty in their stride.

