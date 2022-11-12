Trump targets Youngkin in latest outburst against 2024 rival





Youngkin and DeSantis, seen as rising figures in the GOP, are seen as potential rivals for Trump in the 2024 race for the Republican presidential nomination. Trump is expected to announce his presidential bid at an event at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday.

As DeSantis’ national stock has risen in recent weeks, accentuated by his landslide re-election victory on Tuesday amid otherwise disappointing results for Republicans nationwide, Trump has increasingly attacked the governor of Florida, at one point nicknaming him Ron DeSanctimonious. DeSantis has not publicly responded to Trump’s comments.

It’s unclear what prompted Trump’s swipe at Youngkin on Friday, though the Republican lieutenant governor of Virginia has criticized the former president in recent days. Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who previously campaigned for Trump in 2020, told the Washington Post on Thursday in the aftermath of the midterm elections that the former president was a liability to Republicans’ mission. Radio host John Fredericks, chairman of the Trumps Virginia campaigns in 2016 and 2020, suggested Earle-Sears’ comments were made at the direction of Youngkins.

The Virginia governor told reporters on Friday afternoon that he had not seen Trumps Truth Social’s message about him, ignoring attempts to follow up with those reporters to read him the former president’s message about the social networks. The governor added that insults are not my way of riding, and it’s not my way of behaving.

You all know me, I don’t call people by name. I work really hard to bring people together and that’s what I was working on, Youngkin said.

