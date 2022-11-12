khan: View: The religious narrative that Imran Khan flirted with is now haunting





Shaken by the assassination attempt, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan no longer leads the anti-government protest march when it resumed on November 10 from Wazirabad, Punjab, where he was injured in a shooting the week last which brutally interrupted the rally. .

The march is now led by former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Khan will only address supporters daily via video conference.

Khan said he would lead the march when it reaches Rawalpindi, and that too only as far as Islamabad.

Who wouldn’t be scared after listening to the revelations of Mohammad Naveed, the man who shot Khan on November 3? “I’m sad that he (Imran Khan) survived. I couldn’t achieve my goal,” Naveed said. calmly.

This is the English translation of his on-camera revelations after the incident. Khan would not have thought, even in his wildest dreams, that the religious narrative he was weaving to regain power would come back to haunt him in the form of an assassination attempt.

What infuriated Naveed was Khan’s claim to establish ‘Riyasat-e-Madina’ – which was set up by the Prophet Mohammad – thus comparing himself to the Prophet.

Naveed strongly believes in the religious ideology of the Sunni organization Barelvi Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), and had listened to and shared on Facebook several videos of its founder, the late Khadim Hussain Rizvi, and his son and current leader, Saad. Rizvi.

In fact, Senator Ejaz Chaudhary of Khan’s Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) party claimed a day after the shooting incident that he warned local police and party leaders of a possible attack. against Khan, as the belt of Wazirabad is known. to be a stronghold of the TLP.

Meanwhile, fearing the possibility of another attack, Khan has, for the time being, stopped speaking of “Riyasat-e-Madina” and has not ventured outside his home in Lahore.

The crucial question is whether this was some kind of lone wolf attack or if Naveed was a puppet in the hands of some. If he acted alone, then Naveed would turn out to be another Mumtaz Qadri, who assassinated former Punjab governor Salman Taseer in 2011. On the one hand and its politics the detractors and their captive media on the other hand, no one except the perpetrator(s) knows who is/are behind the attack.

In fact, the defendant’s revelations came as a thunderclap for Khan and his party. It took their breath away before they could come up with a narrative to politically capitalize on the situation by blaming Khan’s political opponents and their supporters in the military for the assassination attempt.

Who acted so quickly to record the revelations and release them to the media? It is widely believed that Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was behind the leaks to unravel Khan’s account in which he blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer , Deputy Director General of the ISI in charge of the political cell in the organization, for the attack.

Despite what the defendant revealed, Khan’s supporters believe the latter’s account that Pakistan’s deep state was behind the attack. This explains why his supporters continue to demonstrate and shout slogans against the army leaders and the Shehbaz government.

In Lahore, the army had to deploy troops and bring out a tank to protect the cantonment area. In Peshawar, PTI workers staged protests outside the corps commander’s residence and office.

What infuriated Khan was his inability to obtain a registered First Information Report (FIR) from the Punjab Police against the three aforementioned individuals despite the Home Secretary being from his party. Five days after the incident, and that too at the intervention of the Supreme Court, the FIR was finally registered, but it did not name Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah and Maj Gen Faisal Naseer. It has never happened in the history of Pakistan that a former Prime Minister has accused a serving officer of the ISI and demanded that a case be registered against him.

What Pakistan is experiencing today is a power struggle within the military and political leadership. Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, brothers Sharif and Khan are all trying to make their favorite the next army chief. Being former products of the political incubators of the military, the Sharif and Khan brothers know well that the only way to seize power and keep it is to have the person they have chosen in the highest position. .

However, they may have forgotten that from Iskandar Mirza, who appointed Ayub Khan out of turn in 1951, the army chiefs were ultimately more loyal to their own ambitions and institution than to the one who placed them in this place. The country faces a grim situation in the general context of an economy in continuous decline. If the Shehbaz Sharif government fails politically and administratively to manage Khan and the situation resulting from his long march, the army must keep its plans ready for any eventuality.

(The author is a former Intelligence Bureau officer who served in Pakistan)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/world-news/view-religious-narrative-imran-khan-flirted-with-haunting-him-now/articleshow/95459697.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos