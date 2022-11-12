Donald Trump sues January 6 committee in bid to block subpoena – Deadline





Former President Donald Trump on Friday filed a lawsuit against the House Jan. 6 Committee and its members in the latest attempt to avoid a subpoena from the congressional body to compel him to testify. The news comes ahead of an event scheduled for Tuesday at which Trump is expected to announce he is running for president in 2024.

The committee had voted unanimously to subpoena Trump on Oct. 13, with Rep. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Vice Chairman Liz Cheney (W-WY) writing: Dozens of your alumni appointees and your staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power.

It was unclear at the time whether Trump would fight the order, in which he was asked to testify and turn over documents relating to his possible role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He told his former staffers and political allies to also refuse to testify throughout the committee hearings.

One of them, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, was sentenced to four months in prison for ignoring committee subpoenas.

Trump himself responded to his subpoena after it was delivered in a televised hearing, addressing a 14-page letter to the committee that began: “THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION WAS Rigged and Stolen!

In today’s lawsuit (read here) filed in the Southern District of Florida, Trump and his legal team seek declaratory judgment and an injunction, writing that “While other presidents and former presidents have voluntarily agreed to testify or turn over documents in response to a congressional subpoena decision, no president or former president has ever been compelled to do so.

It adds: “Because of the Committee’s self-proclaimed ‘unprecedented’ action, President Trump has been placed in the untenable position of choosing between preserving his rights and the constitutional prerogatives of the executive branch, or risking the application of the subpoena issued to him.As a result, former President Trump is turning to the courts to preserve his rights and the independence of the executive branch, consistently upheld by the courts and endorsed by the Department of Justice.

No timetable had been set for Trump to testify, although the committee had previously said it was eyeing Monday, Nov. 14 – the day before Trump’s potential announcement that he is running for office.

