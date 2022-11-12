Connect with us

Politics

‘108,000 Indian students in UK…’: Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at HTLS 2022

Published

22 seconds ago

on

By

 


As many as 108,000 Indian students are in the UK hoping to support our education industry, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told HTLS 2022. He is speaking on the fifth and final day of the mega event, the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022.

“India has become the number one supplier of overseas students to the UK. One hundred and eight thousand Indian students in the UK to support our education industry,” he added.

Johnson recalled when he visited Gujarat in April this year. “We came to Gujarat this year, and it was like being Sachin Tendulkar… There were pictures of me everywhere and literally thousands of people dancing everywhere and with Prime Minister Modi we discussed the future of the partnership India-UK,” the former UK said the PM.

Regarding trade between India and the UK, he said: “Even without a free trade agreement, we have seen trade between our countries increase by 28%”.

On the Ukrainian War

Johnson made three predictions, one of which was that Putin will lose the war in Ukraine “and rightly so.” He also predicts that the war in Ukraine will “severely weaken Russia and greatly strengthen China.”

“This disastrous miscalculation by Putin will seriously weaken Russia and greatly strengthen China,” the former British prime minister said.

Calling Putin a “master of propaganda”, Johnson says: “We don’t think we need worry about how Putin will handle his defeat. He is, after all, the master of propaganda.”

Johnson led the Conservative Party to an extraordinary election victory in 2019, winning its biggest majority in the House of Commons since 1987 and the largest share of any party vote since 1979. The result was a major realignment of politics British, with Johnsons Conservatives winning unprecedented support in areas they had never represented before.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/108000-indian-students-in-the-uk-former-uk-pm-boris-johnson-at-htls-2022-11668224211968.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: