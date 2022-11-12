‘108,000 Indian students in UK…’: Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at HTLS 2022

As many as 108,000 Indian students are in the UK hoping to support our education industry, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told HTLS 2022. He is speaking on the fifth and final day of the mega event, the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022.

“India has become the number one supplier of overseas students to the UK. One hundred and eight thousand Indian students in the UK to support our education industry,” he added.

Johnson recalled when he visited Gujarat in April this year. “We came to Gujarat this year, and it was like being Sachin Tendulkar… There were pictures of me everywhere and literally thousands of people dancing everywhere and with Prime Minister Modi we discussed the future of the partnership India-UK,” the former UK said the PM.

Regarding trade between India and the UK, he said: “Even without a free trade agreement, we have seen trade between our countries increase by 28%”.

On the Ukrainian War

Johnson made three predictions, one of which was that Putin will lose the war in Ukraine “and rightly so.” He also predicts that the war in Ukraine will “severely weaken Russia and greatly strengthen China.”

“This disastrous miscalculation by Putin will seriously weaken Russia and greatly strengthen China,” the former British prime minister said.

Calling Putin a “master of propaganda”, Johnson says: “We don’t think we need worry about how Putin will handle his defeat. He is, after all, the master of propaganda.”

Johnson led the Conservative Party to an extraordinary election victory in 2019, winning its biggest majority in the House of Commons since 1987 and the largest share of any party vote since 1979. The result was a major realignment of politics British, with Johnsons Conservatives winning unprecedented support in areas they had never represented before.