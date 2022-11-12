Imran Khan regrets failing to uphold the rule of law





Imran Khan addressing participants of the Long March in Gujrat on November 11, 2022. Screen capture from YouTube video.

GUJRAT: Amid the long march of the PTI, party chairman Imran Khan reiterated on Friday that the criteria for appointing the next army chiefs should be based on merit.

The PTI leader said that the PML-N supremo will make this decision based on who saves his misdeeds and added that Nawaz Sharif always brings up the man who benefits him.

The former Prime Minister, during his address to the marchers via video link, said: Whoever fits the merits should be appointed Chief of Army.

Criticizing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for consulting PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif for the next Pakistani army chief, Khan said: The prime minister went to a house made of stolen money to meet a convict in London. That man [Nawaz Sharif] allegedly killed hundreds of people in clashes with the police. They will decide on the next army chief. No one in a developed country can imagine such a thing.

The PTI chief said the PML-N supremo will make that decision based on who saves their flight. He added that the debacle unfolding in London is failing to strengthen the institutions. Nawaz Sharif always brings up the man who benefits him, Khan said referring to the appointment decision. Prosperous countries have strong institutions. What they are doing in London is dramatic, he said, saying Nawaz Sharif had never taken merit into account when making nominations.

Criticizing the Sharif brothers’ governance in the past, the former prime minister said: They tried to bribe judges. It’s part of their story. They don’t let the judiciary work. They destroyed the police. From the start, they either try to buy or scare. The head of the PTI added that to control the institutions was tantamount to destroying them.

Sharing his displeasure with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Khan said the ECP colluded with the coalition government not to introduce electronic voting machines (EVMs). Ninety percent of the rigging can be eliminated with EVM, the former prime minister claimed.

Khan called on the nation to join in the long march of his parties for generations to come and added that it was important to bring justice and prosperity to the country. Justice means that everyone is equal before the law. This is not the case in Pakistan. Successful countries in the world have strong institutions. A strong country relies on strong institutions, the PTI chief said addressing the marchers.

Khan added that a country could never prosper if there was no rule of law. He told participants in the long marches that overseas Pakistanis know justice and they leave because it does not exist here. The weaker ones go to jail, while deals are made with the strong thieves here. All of this is happening because there is no rule of law, he said in his speech.

The former prime minister admitted he failed to uphold the rule of law while in government due to multiple issues.

Condemning the coalition government for trying to control institutions, the former prime minister said: They never did anything in their lives for merit. They want to control the institutions to save their money. Institutions cannot apprehend the powerful.

He argued that this is not just a problem in Pakistan, but in all poor countries. Commenting on his survival of the assassination attempt, Khan said: They thought I was going to sit quietly after being shot. The nation is aware. Muazzam and Ibtesam are examples. Their preparation was complete. [But] the savior is greater than the killer.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Imran Khan avoided direct answers to tough questions from a German TV presenter in an interview. When asked if he saw himself as Donald Trump of the United States, Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil or Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines to use his popularity for a march on the capital after he was ousted by a motion of no confidence, Imran Khan said refused a straight answer and said protesting peacefully was his constitutional right. My government was overthrown by an auction, not by an election. PTI deputies were bought off and a plot was hatched to kill me in the name of religion, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1008911-imran-admits-he-failed-to-enforce-rule-of-law

