Government believes in speed and scale, unlike previous regimes, says PM Modi

bangalore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Friday, he said his government sees speed as India’s aspiration and scale as its strength.

He also pointed out that in addition to physical infrastructure, social infrastructure needs to be strengthened

Previous governments thought speed was a luxury and scale was a risk but we have changed it, we believe speed is India’s aspiration and scale is India’s strength , Modi said.

He was addressing a public meeting after unveiling a 108ft tall statue of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and inaugurating Terminal 2 at the international airport near here.

Noting that India is known globally for its start-ups and Bengaluru plays a huge role in this regard, the Prime Minister said, Bengaluru represents the start-up spirit, which places India in a separate league.

Listing various achievements of Karnataka including being at the forefront of electric vehicle manufacturing, he said the state is advancing with the strength of dual engine

Modi also noted that the world admires India’s progress in digital payment system.

Speaking about the Vande Bharat Express, which he presented here on Friday, he said it was a symbol that India has now left the days of stagnation behind.

