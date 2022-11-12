Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will meet at the G20 summit





Beijing: Xi Jinping and Joe Biden will hold talks at next week’s G20 summit in Bali, their first face-to-face meeting since the US president took office and just weeks after the Chinese leader secured a third historical mandate. The leaders of the world’s two largest economies have spoken by phone several times since Biden became president in January 2021. But the Covid-19 pandemic and Xi’s subsequent aversion to foreign travel have prevented from meeting in person. Beijing’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that China will always firmly uphold its interests in talks with the United States, while striving to manage differences, promote mutually beneficial cooperation and avoid mistakes in the process. calculation. The White House had said a day earlier that the meeting would continue and that leaders were to discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication, as well as how to responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align. The two powers have challenged each other’s military and diplomatic influence, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. They disagree on a range of issues, including trade, human rights in China’s Xinjiang region and the status of the autonomous island of Taiwan. UN chief Antonio Guterres warned on Friday of the growing risk that the global economy could be split into two parts, led by the two largest economies, the United States and China. A divided global economy, with two different sets of rules, two dominant currencies, two internets and two conflicting strategies on artificial intelligence, would undermine the world’s ability to respond to the dramatic challenges we face, António Guterres said during a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. leaders meeting. This decoupling must be avoided at all costs. At last month’s Communist Party Congress, Xi warned of a difficult geopolitical climate without mentioning the United States by name, as he weaved a narrative of China’s inevitable triumph over adversity. The G20 summit will serve as a diplomatic re-emergence for Xi after he was elected in October to lead China to a third term. In Bali, Indonesia, he is also due to meet French President Emmanuel Macron in less than a fortnight after welcoming German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Beijing. Biden, in turn, is heading into the Southeast Asia trip with the wind at his back, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday, with a prime opportunity to both deal with competitors in a position of strength and to rally allies. This week’s US midterm elections have brought surprisingly strong results for the Bidens party – limiting losses in the House, potentially holding the Senate and chastising former President Donald Trump’s far-right wing. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was shunned by the West for his invasion of Ukraine, and who sends Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov instead, will notably be absent from the summit. A trip to the Bali summit would have put Putin in the same room as Biden for the first time since the war in Ukraine began on February 24. Biden has strongly criticized Putin and had ruled out meeting him in Bali if he was going there unless they discussed the release of Americans detained in Russia. Putin’s spokesman said on Friday that the president would not attend the G20 summit due to schedule commitments.

