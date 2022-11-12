Pakistan is heading for a dark tunnel, says Imran Khan





A poster of PTI leader Imran Khan released by his party (Twitter: PTI)

Photo: Twitter

Islamabad: Pakistan’s President Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) and former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is recovering from his injuries sustained in an attack, has been interviewing multiple international publications and media. Khan, who has been busy with the Long March protest demanding fair and free elections in Pakistan, alleged that his country was descending into a “dark tunnel” and could be heading towards a point of no return if the Shehbaz Sharif’s government continued to hold power in Islamabad.

The former cricketer said Pakistan was falling apart and if a new stable government was formed, there was an opportunity to revive its struggling economy. “My concern is that the moment these criminals leave, the country will reach the point of no return. All economic indicators are pointing down. We are heading into a dark tunnel. The only solution is an election. Only when there will be a stable government, investors will come,” Khan said.

Imagine how difficult it must have been for his boys, his wife, his sisters and his family, knowing that he had been shot. Imagine h t.co/aXpH8dTSMD

— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022

I know who wants…: Imran Khan on who planned the attack on him

“There would always have been a risk. I know who conspired. And that’s why I want an independent investigation into this. And we will provide all circumstantial evidence,” Khan said in an interview with DW news. The former Pakistani prime minister who narrowly escaped an assassination attempt recently said the incumbent government wanted him dead because of his country’s massive popularity.

Excerpts from the interviews were posted by his party on its official Twitter account. Recounting the moments following the November 3 assassination attempt, Khan said his wife was “remarkable” and relieved that he was alive. On the contrary, he said his sons were worried. “I spoke to my wife… My wife was really remarkable… She was almost, the fact that I was saved, she was relieved. My boys were a little worried. My boys knew about it.. .My eldest son especially… My sons when they were younger, when they were eight, nine years old, he always wanted me out of politics (sic),” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/world/pakistan-is-heading-down-a-dark-tunnel-says-imran-khan-watch-article-95452016 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos