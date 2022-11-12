A look at the similarities between Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy and Imran Khan





Few people in Pakistan today know who Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy is. It may be because it belonged to the former East Pakistan/Bangladesh. Even in Bangladesh, Suhrawardy has been overshadowed by figures like Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Ziaur Rahman. But in his time, Suhrawardy was a popular political force to be reckoned with. From the famous Suhrawardy family of Bengal, he was Prime Minister of United Bengal before the partition of India. Considered among the key leaders of the Muslim League during the Pakistan movement, Suhrawardy became Prime Minister of Pakistan in 1956. Then Ayub Khan’s martial law in 1958 effectively ended his political career and he died in exile in Beirut five years later.

Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy had many flaws but he was never a traitor. He actively advocated for provincial autonomy for East Pakistan, but always decisively curbed secessionism. He always remained loyal to Pakistan even when he was forced into exile by a military dictator. Hugely popular in East Pakistan, Suhrawardy was also reasonably popular in West Pakistan. He can be described as the only politician who gained significant support in both wings after the death of Quaid-e-Azam and Liaqat Ali Khan.

Suhrawardy wasn’t perfect

He had a reputation as a womanizer and he was an expert in political shenanigans and dealings. He castigated the establishment (in the 1950s this meant the alliance between the bureaucracy under Iskander Mirza and the military under Ayub Khan) but became prime minister by agreeing to a partnership with it. He was an expert on the Jorr-Torr politics of that time when politicians changed loyalties more often than they changed clothes. Personally honest, his lieutenants (including the young Mujibur Rahman) have been rightly accused of bribery and corruption.

But his virtues probably overshadowed his flaws. Although ideologically ambivalent about the concept of Islamic super-nationalism (advocated by people like Iqbal), Suhrawardy believed that Pakistan and its territorial integrity were essential to the independence and survival of Muslims in East and West Pakistan. He fought the strongly pro-American duo Iskander Mirza/Ayub Khan on foreign policy issues (despite being pro-American himself) and rightly advocated opening relations with the bloc. East, especially China, to avoid relying too much on the goodwill of the United States.

Few know today that Suhrawardy was the first Pakistani Prime Minister to visit communist China. As Prime Minister, he managed the economy well and tried to promote policies that would reduce the economic disparity between East and West Pakistan. Considered anti-military by Ayub Khan, Suhrawardy behaved contrary to Ayub Khan’s expectations as prime minister and outright refused demands by some extremists in East Pakistan to hamper financial allocations to the military. In Suhrawardy’s view, weakening the military was tantamount to weakening Pakistan. He was also an eloquent advocate of the Kashmir cause. But his greatest value to Pakistan is that he was the sole ruler of all of Pakistan during the tumultuous 1950s.

But the powers that be and the establishment did not believe that Suhrawardy was beneficial for Pakistan. The duo of Ayub Khan and Iskander Mirza refused to accept anyone apart from them as a patriotic Pakistani. They thought they alone had the answers to Pakistan’s woes. They also believed that Suhrawardy was not very popular and could easily be dismissed. Thus, they imposed martial law in 1958. Suhrawardy was first arrested and then forced into exile. He died in Beirut in 1963 and his funeral in Dhaka was attended by mourners numbering in the lakhs.

Let’s talk about Imran Khan now

Imran Khan has many faults but he is not a traitor. He actively defended the rights of all, including Baluchis and Pashtuns, but he always decisively curbed secessionism. He remained loyal to Pakistan even when he was ousted from government by an unholy alliance of kleptocrats and dark forces within the establishment. Hugely popular in all four provinces of Pakistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, he can be described as the only politician who can claim to be a leader of all Pakistan.

Imran Khan is far from perfect. He had a reputation as a playboy in his youth although he gave it up long ago. He had his share of pitfalls and political negotiations. He castigated the establishment and the tyranny of Pervez Musharraf but became prime minister by allying himself with the establishment. He was also actively involved in today’s Jorr-Torr politics with his carriers etc. He also accepted help from the establishment to skew key votes in the Senate. Personally honest, some of his lieutenants have been accused of fraud and corruption.

But its virtues probably outweigh its flaws. Ideologically committed to the Islamic identity of Pakistan, he was a leading advocate for important Islamic causes such as Kashmir, Palestine, Islamophobia and blasphemy against our Prophet (SAW). In foreign policy, he attempted to chart a relatively independent course for Pakistan and attempted to improve relations with Russia while maintaining ties with China and the United States. He refused to be bullied by the United States regarding Afghanistan and Russia and tried to improve synergy with rising Muslim powers like Turkey and Malaysia.

His handling of the coronavirus pandemic drew praise from all quarters when he refused Western pressure to order full lockdowns. This step alone could have saved Pakistan’s fragile economy from collapse during the pandemic. When Indias Modi was making unfortunate decisions like Note-bandi and instant lockdowns, Imran Khan was protecting the people of Pakistan from both the covid pandemic and financial misery through expertly managed smart lockdowns. The Ehsas program (managed by the superb Dr. Sania Nishtar) is also a commendable effort during this period.

Imran Khan has also stated unequivocally that weakening the military is tantamount to weakening Pakistan. His leadership during the 2019 armed confrontation with India, which culminated in the triumphant Operation Swift Retort, was highly commendable and a great example of synergy between civilian and military leadership. The entire nation standing behind its armed forces as India was humiliated was an exhilarating event for the country. But today, his greatest value to Pakistan is that he is the sole ruler of all Pakistan in these tumultuous times.

But the powers that be and the establishment do not believe that Imran Khan is good for Pakistan. They refuse to accept anyone outside of them as a patriotic Pakistani. They think they alone have the answers to Pakistan’s woes. They also believe that Imran Khan was not very popular and could easily be dismissed. Thus, they collaborated with forces inside and outside the country to bring about regime change.

Let’s go back a bit to the Suhrawardy era. Suhrawardy died in 1963. So who replaced him as leader of all Pakistan? Well, nobody. So who replaced him as the first ruler of East Pakistan? A guy named Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He had spent a long time under Suhrawardy’s tutelage. But Mujib had drawn some conclusions from Suhrawardy’s fate. Even during Suhrawardy’s life, Mujib had expressed secessionist tendencies by asking his mentor, isn’t it possible that East Pakistan will become independent one day? Suhrawardy warned Mujib, saying: Never entertain such thoughts. Pakistan was acquired at a high price and its unity must be preserved.

But after Suhrawardys passed away, Mujib was free to lead his party of Awami League mentors down the secessionist path. Mujibs’ task was greatly facilitated by the treatment meted out to Suhrawardy by the patriotic establishment. Mujib could and did argue that Pakistan was monopolized by the establishment and its cronies and therefore it would be better if the Bengalis seceded from such a state whose rulers would not even let patriots like Suhrawardy have a voice in the governance of the country despite possessing through- the popularity of the country and a democratic mandate.

History repeats itself for those who do not learn from it. We dumped Suhrawardy and got the Indian-sponsored secessionist in his place. Today, Imran Khan commands the popular will of most of Pakistan. If it is somehow eliminated, it would only create hatred for the armed forces and encourage secessionists and anti-national elements who want to defeat Pakistan for their own selfish ends and are encouraged by foreign powers. After all, unlike Suhrawardy, secessionist Mujib has always fanned the flames of hatred of Bengalis against the military as he knew his secessionist dreams could only be realized by creating an incurable rift between the people and the military.

Do the descendants of the patriotic establishment really want the KPK and Baluchistan to drift into the arms of those who sing Yeh jo dehshat-gardi hai, iske peche wardi hai!? Do they really want Punjab and Sindh to become the stronghold of a few kleptocratic families involved in the active demonization of the Pakistani army and even in the defense of India’s file concerning the Mumbai attacks? They might be subservient to the generals these days, but so was Mujib in 1969 and 1970. If so, then how patriotic are these establishment scions? They say we are not traitors but aren’t they complicit with traitors as was the case in 1969-71? Point to ponder.

The writer is a doctor and a great history reader. His columns have appeared in the Urdu daily Nawa-e-Waqt and Global Village Space. He also runs a social media channel Tarikh aur Tajziya which is dedicated to the study of history and current affairs. Currently, he heads the Indian bureau of the South Asia Times, in Islamabad.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Global Village Space.

