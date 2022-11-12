My Substitute’: What Boris Johnson said about India’s Rishi Sunak at HTLS 2022

The British cabinet has more ministers of Indian origin than ever before, Boris Johnson said on Saturday, also speaking of Rishi Sunak, his successor. Even my replacement is of Indian origin,” he said, referring to the new British prime minister who took office last month.

Speaking at the 20th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the former British Prime Minister spoke about the war in Ukraine, the coronavirus, the pandemic and geopolitics. Responding to a question about the UK having a prime minister of South Asian descent, he said: It’s fantastic. Our party – the Conservative Party – looks to the future. We even had three female prime ministers, more than India, he shared.

India has become the number one supplier of overseas students to the UK, the country’s former Prime Minister further underlined, saying: “One hundred and eight thousand Indian students in the UK to support our education industry” . He also recalled the warm welcome he received during his visit to India. “No mission I have led has been as successful as the one in April this year, we arrived in Gujarat and were greeted like Sachin Tendulkar!” says Johnson.

Emphasizing that “China is a giant reality of our lives,” he added, “The UK and India have a massive trade relationship with China. It’s one-fifth of humanity. We We have to work with China. We have to try to engage with China. But we also have to be very careful.

The comment came amid his remarks about the war in Ukraine. “This disastrous miscalculation by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will seriously weaken Russia and greatly strengthen China,” he said.