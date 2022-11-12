Politics
China: Challenges await Xi Jinping as economic slump grips China
However, the party will face its toughest time in decades as a “pervasive sense of pessimism envelops people” in China, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. The biggest challenge facing the Xi-led CCP government is China’s slowing economy.
Writing in the Sydney Morning Herald, Yun Jiang suggested that since the reforms and opening up in the late 1970s, the CCP’s social contract with the people has remained based on economic growth and a sustained rise in living standards.
Even though Xi Jinping focuses on the importance of ideology, economic growth remains important to the Chinese people. Compared to the economic peak of the 2000s and 2010s, people in China are no longer so certain that their quality of life will improve or whether the next generation will be able to live a better life.
This pessimism is particularly visible among young people in China. Urban youth unemployment has reached 20%, with many trying to find work and some even disappointed with the work itself, according to the report. The “lying flat” movement, which is similar to “quiet quitting” in the United States or Australia, has gone viral and the desire to work to improve one’s situation in life is no longer strong.
Part of China’s economic downtown could likely be due to the zero COVID policy, which seems to have no end as Chinese cities continue to be locked down due to COVID-19 cases. The lockdown imposed by Chinese authorities has affected businesses and people’s livelihoods, affecting both supply and demand.
Notably, China has adhered to a zero-COVID policy since the emergence of coronavirus cases, which includes mass testing and lockdowns. Amid the economic slowdown, Chinese President Xi Jinping is trying to “diversify the source of the party’s legitimacy”. Writing in the Sydney Morning Herald, Yun Jiang argued that two other sources of legitimacy emerged from the party congress, which include common prosperity and nationalism.
The report describes “common prosperity” as Xi Jinping’s “security policy” to reduce inequality and improve the quality of life of ordinary people. So far, it is too early to analyze whether inequality is shrinking, as the term was announced a year ago. Yun Jiang suggested that politics has so far led some big companies to turn to philanthropy.
The Chinese Communist Party in the real estate industry has made efforts to reduce the excesses of the real estate market. However, the real estate crisis led the government to modify its policy. The party has been trying to encourage nationalism among the Chinese people since the 1990s.
Xi Jinping has redoubled his efforts to work towards the party’s long-term goal of “national rejuvenation”. The rise of nationalism in China over the past 30 years has been built on China’s growing prosperity. However, a sense of pessimism has replaced optimism over the past year, with people becoming less nationalistic, according to the report.
The pessimism is not only due to the slowdown in growth. However, this is also due to the zero-COVID policy that has affected the state. Some of the “most inhumane acts” of government officials enforcing quarantine and testing have been criticized in China, including “the mistreatment of pets to force people to stay in their buildings during an earthquake”, Yun Jiang mentioned in the Sydney Morning Herald report. .
China’s measures against COVID-19 have sparked mistrust and outcry towards local authorities and raised doubts about the zero COVID policy. The party congress has hinted that COVID politics will continue in China and the party official responsible for the lockdowns in Shanghai has been given the party’s second most powerful post. According to the report, COVID testing now accounts for up to 1.3% of China’s GDP and 7.2% of government revenue.
|
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/world-news/challenges-lie-ahead-for-xi-jinping-as-economic-slump-grips-china/articleshow/95456597.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China: Challenges await Xi Jinping as economic slump grips China
- Group of U of L students hold annual Diwali event – 89.3 WFPL News Louisville
- Fashion and fun take precedence over fillies on Riccarton race day
- European protesters block business aviation airports
- Global food imports on track to hit all-time high: FAO |
- FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Steps Down as Crypto Exchange Files for Bankruptcy
- Men’s tennis adds talented trio for 2023-24 – UK Athletics
- International Education Week Celebrating Global Coogs 14 – 18 November
- MSU will recognize International Education Week with fun events
- My Substitute’: What Boris Johnson said about India’s Rishi Sunak at HTLS 2022
- Kanye West says his mother was sacrificed by Hollywood elites
- Meryl Streeps’ gorgeous first Broadway dress is on display: SEE PICTURE