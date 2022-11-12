China: Challenges await Xi Jinping as economic slump grips China

Chinese President Xi Jinping declared the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China a “complete success”, where he won a third term.

However, the party will face its toughest time in decades as a “pervasive sense of pessimism envelops people” in China, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. The biggest challenge facing the Xi-led CCP government is China’s slowing economy.

Writing in the Sydney Morning Herald, Yun Jiang suggested that since the reforms and opening up in the late 1970s, the CCP’s social contract with the people has remained based on economic growth and a sustained rise in living standards.



Even though Xi Jinping focuses on the importance of ideology, economic growth remains important to the Chinese people. Compared to the economic peak of the 2000s and 2010s, people in China are no longer so certain that their quality of life will improve or whether the next generation will be able to live a better life.

This pessimism is particularly visible among young people in China. Urban youth unemployment has reached 20%, with many trying to find work and some even disappointed with the work itself, according to the report. The “lying flat” movement, which is similar to “quiet quitting” in the United States or Australia, has gone viral and the desire to work to improve one’s situation in life is no longer strong.

Part of China’s economic downtown could likely be due to the zero COVID policy, which seems to have no end as Chinese cities continue to be locked down due to COVID-19 cases. The lockdown imposed by Chinese authorities has affected businesses and people’s livelihoods, affecting both supply and demand.

Notably, China has adhered to a zero-COVID policy since the emergence of coronavirus cases, which includes mass testing and lockdowns. Amid the economic slowdown, Chinese President Xi Jinping is trying to “diversify the source of the party’s legitimacy”. Writing in the Sydney Morning Herald, Yun Jiang argued that two other sources of legitimacy emerged from the party congress, which include common prosperity and nationalism.

The report describes “common prosperity” as Xi Jinping’s “security policy” to reduce inequality and improve the quality of life of ordinary people. So far, it is too early to analyze whether inequality is shrinking, as the term was announced a year ago. Yun Jiang suggested that politics has so far led some big companies to turn to philanthropy.

The Chinese Communist Party in the real estate industry has made efforts to reduce the excesses of the real estate market. However, the real estate crisis led the government to modify its policy. The party has been trying to encourage nationalism among the Chinese people since the 1990s.

Xi Jinping has redoubled his efforts to work towards the party’s long-term goal of “national rejuvenation”. The rise of nationalism in China over the past 30 years has been built on China’s growing prosperity. However, a sense of pessimism has replaced optimism over the past year, with people becoming less nationalistic, according to the report.

The pessimism is not only due to the slowdown in growth. However, this is also due to the zero-COVID policy that has affected the state. Some of the “most inhumane acts” of government officials enforcing quarantine and testing have been criticized in China, including “the mistreatment of pets to force people to stay in their buildings during an earthquake”, Yun Jiang mentioned in the Sydney Morning Herald report. .

China’s measures against COVID-19 have sparked mistrust and outcry towards local authorities and raised doubts about the zero COVID policy. The party congress has hinted that COVID politics will continue in China and the party official responsible for the lockdowns in Shanghai has been given the party’s second most powerful post. According to the report, COVID testing now accounts for up to 1.3% of China’s GDP and 7.2% of government revenue.

