Nawaz Sharif wants to control institutions to save looted wealth: Imran Khan





LAHORE: The former prime minister and PTI chairman claimed on Friday that the incumbent coalition government would not appoint the next army chief on merit because PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would not let him because he wanted to control the institutions to save his plundered wealth.

Addressing participants of the PTI long march via video link in Gujrat, Khan said the next army chief should be appointed on merit.

Imran claimed that PML-N used to influence and attempt to influence state institutions to salvage their looted wealth and escape accountability.

Prime Minister of Pakistan [Shehbaz Sharif] is visiting Britain to meet his brother who is on the run and fled to London under the guise of medical treatment, he added.

Imran said Prime Minister Shehbaz traveled to London to make important decisions regarding Pakistan with the consultation of his fugitive brother.

The one [Nawaz] who plundered the country for 30 years will make decisions about the appointment of army chiefs, the date of elections and the placement of guardians, he said.

No one can even imagine that this can happen in a civilized society because the rule of law prevails there.

Imran said the decisions made in London were not aimed at strengthening institutions because the Sharif family does not believe in merit.

Nawaz Sharif had recruited criminals into the Punjab police by taking bribes which they tried to buy from the judges and they [PML-N] attacked former Chief Justice Sajjad Ali because he was not under their control.

The statement by the PTI leaders came a day after PML-N supremo Nawaz and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif decided that all decisions regarding political affairs in the country would be made at the will and judgment of the ruling parties without give in to anyone’s pressure.

According to insiders, the two said no pressure would be accepted in decisions of ruling coalitions on political issues and also held consultations on burning issues including the appointment of army chiefs and the upcoming elections. general.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the former Sharifs’ London residence, Avenfield House.

The meeting came as tensions run high on the political front at home and the country continues to recover from the extraordinary sequence of events in recent weeks, including PTI leader Imran Khans walking without become discouraged over Islamabad and the attempt on his life last week that sparked nationwide protests. .

Imran claimed that former PPP chairman and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N supremo had destroyed the country by plundering the national wealth. They sent [looted] money abroad and this causes a shortage of dollars in the country.

Imran said the country would not need to resort to the IMF bailout if the looted wealth was recovered from Nawaz and Zardari.

Reiterating his allegations, Imran said the outgoing chief commissioner was a servant of the Sharif family and under him fair and transparent elections were not possible in the country.

They appointed their henchman as NAB president to close their corruption cases, and following changes to NAB law, no powerful can be held accountable.

Concluding his speech, Imran urged his supporters to participate in PTI’s long march for their future.

Fear no one, all of this scares us, but don’t bow down to [these tactics]he said referring to the murder of Arshad Sharif and the controversy over the private video of Azam Swatis.

