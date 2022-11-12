PM Narendra Modi visits Andhra Pradesh, Telangana today: Here is his schedule; traffic curbs in Hyderabad





On the second day of his visit to southern Indian states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Saturday, where he launched projects and initiatives worth thousands of crores of rupees.

Prime Minister Modi has laid the foundation stone for the Andhra section of a six-lane Greenfield Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 3,750 crore and a cruise terminal at Visakhapatnam port. Once completed, the corridor is expected to provide faster connectivity between industrial nodes in Chhattisgarh and Odisha to Visakhapatnam Port and Chennai Kolkata National Road. “The Economic Corridor which is being launched today will improve multi-modal connectivity to boost trade and manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh… With these new infrastructure development projects, the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh will now witness a rapid growth,” Prime Minister Modi said at the inauguration while addressing the media. “Supply chain and logistics depend on multi-model connectivity. Therefore, we have taken a new approach to infrastructure. We have given importance to an integrated vision of development,” he said at the inauguration. “Investment is increasing in India due to PLI program, GST, IBC, National Infrastructure Pipeline and Gati Shakti. Also, we are expanding welfare programs for the poor,” a- he added. In Andhra, PM Modi will also inaugurate the first phase of the Indian Institute of Management’s new green campus in Visakhapatnam, and a Rs 26,000 crore project for the expansion and modernization of the HPCL oil refinery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated ONGC’s Rs 2,917 crore U-field Deepwater Block project in Andhra Pradesh to the nation. It is the deepest gas discovery project with a production potential of approximately three million metric standard cubic meters per day (MMSCMD). He will also speak at a public meeting in the port city. After visiting Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Modi had landed in Visakhapatnam on Friday evening. Upon arrival, he met movie star and Jana Sena party chairman K Pawan Kalyan. Jana Sena is a BJP ally in Andhra. After the roughly 30-minute meeting, the Jana Sena chief said he would usher in ‘good days for the PA in the future’, according to the news agency. PTI reported. People turn out in large numbers to greet PM @Narendra Modi in Vishakhapatnam@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/0YmyT7QAj2 Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) November 11, 2022 In Telangana city, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the RFCL fertilizer plant at Ramagundam in Peddapalli district at 3:30 p.m. The foundation stone for the project was laid by the Prime Minister in 2016. The plant will ensure adequate and timely supply of urea-based fertilizer to farmers in the state, as well as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. (RFLC) pic.twitter.com/YwuWhioWGg BJP Telangana (@BJP4Telangana) November 11, 2022 The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones for multiple projects in Ramagundam around 4:15 p.m. This includes a 54.1 km railway line between Bhadrachalam Road and Sattupalli, and various road projects worth Rs 2,268 crore. He will also address a public meeting at Begumpet airport. Traffic barriers in Hyderabad In view of the Prime Minister’s visit, Hyderabad Traffic Police have asked the public to avoid the Begumpet Airport road between 12:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Police said there would be traffic restrictions in the section from CTO junction at Secunderabad to Punjagutta via Rasoolpura T junction, Prakash Nagar T junction and Greenland. Similarly, motorists have been advised to avoid the stretch between Somajiguda, Monappa Island, Rajbhavan road and Khairatabad junctions during this period. Moderate traffic congestion is expected in sections leading to Begumpet Airport and adjacent roads, police said.

