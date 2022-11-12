Turkiyes’ first-ever electric vehicle will be rolled out ahead of its launch in 2023

Togg, Turkiye’s automotive initiative group of five Turkish industry giants, is gearing up for the official launch of the country’s first-ever automobile – a battery-powered electric vehicle.

The country’s first native vehicle, a fully electric SUV, rolled off the production line after the inauguration of the Togg Technology Campus on October 29, Turkey’s Republic Day, in the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The official launch of the electric SUV is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

Production of the zero-emission SUV, which was designed by Italy’s Pininfarina, a Mahindra Group company, together with Togg’s design team, has started at the Togg Gemlik factory in Bursa. The Togg e-SUV had its first public showing at CES 2022 earlier this year.

The Togg C-SUV has two variants – single motor RWD models and dual motor AWD models. According to the company’s website, the dual-motor Togg e-SUV, which develops 400 hp (294 kW), is said to have a range of 500 km, a 0-100 km/h time of 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h.

“We seized the opportunity of this era of technological transformation and set out to produce more than a car. We start mass production with our first vehicle. When we finish testing, that is after approximately 5 months, Togg’s first smart SUV C will be on the roads,” said Togg Chairman Rifat Hisarckloglu.

The Togg C-SUV is expected to hit the road in the first quarter of 2023, most likely March 2023, with pre-bookings opening in February. It is understood that the Togg plant will have a manufacturing capacity of 175,000 units per year. Togg plans to produce electric models – SUV, sedan, hatchback, B-SUV and an MPV – all backed by the same modular platform.

‘Phygital’ approach to sales

Togg announced its sales strategy and user touchpoints at the inauguration – it plans to lead sales in a hybrid structure with a user-oriented approach for the first time in Turkey.

“In global competition, those who put the user at the center are more successful. We will bring our smart devices directly to our users and arrange the sales ourselves directly. We will serve in a hybrid structure that puts the user at the center and blends the digital and physical experience. Our goal is to provide users with a faster, more effective and efficient experience. Indeed, even conventional OEMs do not sell their next-generation electric vehicles through dealerships. In November, we will launch our first point of contact at the Zorlu Center in Istanbul. By 2023, the number of contact points will reach nineteen. Our after-sales touchpoints will be ready at 20 locations across seven regions at the start of the pre-order period,” said Gurcan Karakas, CEO of Togg.

Blockchain technology application

As part of its USECASE Mobility initiative to extend the functionality of mobility and smart devices to become “more than a car”, Togg explored the application of blockchain and related technologies.

The Togg navigation system will be intermodal, which means that a user will be able to travel seamlessly using different transport solutions. For example, a user parks a Togg smart device in a pre-booked EV charging bay, and takes a reserved e-scooter for the last mile to the cafe to meet a friend, and they continue the journey together using a carpooling service. . Togg’s ecosystem aims to enable automatic, fast and secure payments for all these services using blockchain technology and smart contracts. In addition, Togg vehicle parts maintenance and replacement history will be included in a report stored on the blockchain, creating a secure and reliable used market.

According to Karakas, Togg is working on different digital products as well as smart devices. He said, “We will start announcing our digital products very soon. We focus on strategic areas such as mobility solutions, big data, cybersecurity, fintech, blockchain, gamification, smart grids and mobility services. Our goal is to provide our users with a seamless mobility experience through digital services such as smart life, e-wallet, remote update and smart connectivity.

He added: “This is a 100% national project with us driving. From the start, we said we wanted to produce more than a car. At this point, we have managed to create a thriving ecosystem around our smart device. In line with our USECASE Mobility vision, which represents the user-oriented, intelligent, empathetic, connected, autonomous, shared and electric functionalities of our smart device, we have engaged in valuable collaborations to develop the mobility ecosystem and develop new technologies. We started to position our brand on the most reputable technology platforms in the world. Togg Technology Campus, which is “More than a factory” with its functions, smart and eco-friendly features all under one roof, has the cleanest paint shop in Europe. For the global competition, we have formed teams that bring together the best of our country and the best of the world.