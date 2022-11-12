Did Trump’s denunciation of DeSantis kick off the 2024 presidential primary?





TALLAHASSEE, Florida. There was silence from the governor’s office on Friday after former President Donald Trump ripped his GOP colleague in a statement the day before.

Trump, who is expected to announce a new presidential bid, has alleged Governor Ron DeSantis was disloyal. Some now see the attack as the start of the 2024 presidential primary.

Trump’s statement came after national media gave DeSantis days of coverage for his major re-election in Florida and announced that a presidential election could follow.

“Everybody loves him,” Renee Koz, a DeSantis fan, said Tuesday night. “So why not?”

In his 475-word statement, Trump called the governor an “average” Republican and alleged he was disloyal for not outright rejecting a race for the White House. This is after Trump gave DeSantis an endorsement in 2018.

Former President Donald Trump walks away on @GovRonDeSantis in his latest statement: Ron came to me in a desperate state in 2017, he was politically dead, losing in a landslide to a really good commissioner farming, Adam Putnam pic.twitter.com/f8RgnDdlYj

“And now Ron DeSanctimonious is playing games!” Trump wrote. “The Fake News asks him if he’s going to run if President Trump shows up, and he says, ‘I’m just focused on the governor’s race, I’m not looking ahead. Well, in terms of loyalty and class, that’s really not the right answer.”

Trump is expected to officially launch his third presidential bid at Mar-a-Lago next week.

University of South Florida professor Josh Scacco, a political communications expert, believes the former president’s statement is a first attempt to clean up the 2024 primary field.

“In many ways, the presidential primary has already begun,” Scacco said. “And so what you’re seeing here is former President Trump, who is looking to launch a bid for the White House, is beginning the process of defining his likely opponents.”

Despite repeated requests for comment, the governor’s office has yet to respond. Scacco believes officials will remain silent for the time being. The comments, he said, hurt positive press about the success of the election and the recovery from the hurricane.

It’s the same for many other Republicans in the state, not wanting to get between the two Florida dynamos.

Former State Representative Anthony Sabatini is not among them, however.

Brandon, who backs both politicians, said he sided with Trump on this one.

“You know, I can understand Donald Trump feels very betrayed, and there’s nothing wrong with that,” Sabatini said. “He’s got more energy and focus now than he’s ever had. I think he’s definitely ready to win. I like Ron DeSantis, but I think he should come in a cycle different election.”

