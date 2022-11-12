Prime Minister Shehbaz says Imran Khan is trying to ruin Pakistan





London: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Imran Khan is a source of destruction for Pakistan and defeat is for those who lead the long march.

After holding the third round of talks with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the prime minister briefly addressed the media and said that Imran Khan wanted to destroy Pakistan, but that would not happen.

“Defeat is the fate of those who make the long march,” the prime minister said.

Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the PMLN, remarked, “Let us pray for the betterment of Pakistan. Let us ask Allah for guidance so that Pakistan is led in the right direction. Pakistan faces serious challenges. He further stated, “We have never listened to dictation from crowds before and will not now.”

Earlier today, Nawaz Sharif also revealed that he had obtained a diplomatic passport from the Pakistani government. Asked about the passport, the former Prime Minister confirmed that he had had it for a few days.

The protracted PTI march was denounced by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. She claimed that because of the long walk, ordinary people were having a terrible time.

“People have problems and are stuck. It’s not good.”

Nawaz Sharif also vowed to resist pressure from the PTI, especially on its main demand for early elections.

Shehbaz was appreciated by Nawaz for “continuing to do his best to pull Pakistan out of economic crisis” and “not yielding to any form of pressure”. According to the sources, the brothers agreed that the elections would be held on time and that Imran Khan, the leader of the PTI, would be treated legitimately during his planned march on Islamabad. Today, Shehbaz Sharif should leave for Pakistan.

