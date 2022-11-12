Old regimes resisted change, India is making rapid progress: PM Modi: The Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, November 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country was making rapid progress in creating physical and digital infrastructure under his leadership, accusing his predecessors of having outdated ideas and resisting change. Known for startups Worldwide, India is known for startups and Bangalore has a huge role to play in strengthening this identity of the country. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister “The whole world sits up and takes notice when it learns about the locally developed mobile payment app BHIM UPI. Was it even possible to imagine such a thing being developed in the country a while ago? eight years?” Modi said at a public ceremony in Bangalore today. He was in the city to unveil a 108ft tall statue of Bengaluru founder ‘Nadaprabhu’ Kempegowda and inaugurate Terminal 2 of the international airport. “Made in India and 5G technology was beyond imagination before 2014. The reason is that previous governments had old thinking. Previous governments thought speed was a luxury and scale a risk, but we’ve changed that. We believe speed is India’s aspiration and scale is India’s strength,” Prime Minister Modi said. The Prime Minister further said that the country was working towards the goal of mobilizing investments worth Rs 110 lakh crore for infrastructure projects. “The focus is on multimodal infrastructure so that each means of transport supports the other,” he said. Earlier today, the Prime Minister left Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysore Vande Bharat Express at KSR station in Bangalore. It was the fifth such train launched in the country and the first in a southern state. The prime minister said semi-broadband was a symbol of the new India. “We are moving towards a goal of total railway transformation,” he noted. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa were among the dignitaries who accompanied Modi at the events. #Narendra Modi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/nation/old-regimes-resisted-change-india-making-rapid-strides-pm-450056 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

