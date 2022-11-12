Southeast Asian leaders kick off ASEAN summit in Cambodia

From LR: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah , Prime Minister of Laos Phankham Viphavanh and Speaker of the Lower House of Malaysia Azhar Azizan Harun salute on stage during the opening ceremony of the 40th and 41st Association of Nations Summits Southeast Asia (ASEAN) in Phnom Penh on November 11, 2022. (Photo by TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP) (Photo by TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP via Getty Images) Tang Chhin Sothy | AFP | Getty Images

Southeast Asian leaders kicked off the ASEAN summit in Cambodia on Friday, with the political crisis in Myanmar and the US-China rivalry set to dominate talks. Cambodia, this year’s chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), is hosting the weekend summit in Phnom Penh, the group’s first in-person meeting since the Covid pandemic. The 10-nation bloc is made up of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Myanmar, however, was not invited to this year’s summit, following a 2021 military coup that saw its elected leader, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi ousted. power. Leaders from the United States, China, South Korea and Japan will also meet ASEAN leaders in Phnom Penh. “Looking to the future, ASEAN must strongly promote the values ​​that have made ASEAN successful over the past five decades. It is the result of hard work and perseverance that we must all to cherish to continue registering successes in the times to come,” said Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia at the opening ceremony. “US-China relations are the most important relations, not only for the two countries, but also for our regional development,” said Kung Phoak, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, at CNBC. “Squawk Box Asia” on Thursday, before the official start of the summit.

He said the bloc was “looking for ways to get stronger”. “We are proposing a number of frameworks, strategies and policies and also expanding partnerships not only with the United States and China, but also with many other countries,” Kung said.

“The more business partners, the better”

Just last month, the The United States has limited China’s ability to obtain and manufacture specific types of advanced computer chips, limiting China’s access to key technology. “ASEAN remains neutral in this competition and we don’t want to choose sides. ASEAN wants to work closely with both countries,” Kung told CNBC. The United States and China are two of the main countries of ASEAN Commercial Partners. Collectively, ASEAN is the United States’ fourth-largest merchandise trading partner, according to the United States Trade Representative Office. U.S. trade in goods and services with the bloc reached about $362.2 billion in 2020, he said. According to Chinese state media, with China remaining ASEAN’s largest trading partner for 13 consecutive years, according to an August report. Trade between China and ASEAN reached $544.9 billion in the first seven months of this year, state-backed media Xinhua reported. ASEAN currently has free trade agreements with both powers aimed at the free movement of goods, services and investment. “China may be ASEAN’s biggest trading partner, but ASEAN looks to the United States for innovation,” said Ted Osius, President and CEO of the US-ASEAN Business Council. . “It’s about diversification when it comes to ASEAN and you don’t want your economy to be completely dominated by another economy. ASEAN nations want more trading partners, the more, the better c ‘is,” he told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” on Thursday.

build peace

In addition to establishing solid economic cooperation, ASEAN is also in constant dialogue with nations to establish peace. “We want to get more [nations] sign the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation,” Kung said. The Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia is a peace treaty between Southeast Asian countries established in 1976.