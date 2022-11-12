Politics
Southeast Asian leaders kick off ASEAN summit in Cambodia
From LR: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah , Prime Minister of Laos Phankham Viphavanh and Speaker of the Lower House of Malaysia Azhar Azizan Harun salute on stage during the opening ceremony of the 40th and 41st Association of Nations Summits Southeast Asia (ASEAN) in Phnom Penh on November 11, 2022. (Photo by TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP) (Photo by TANG CHHIN SOTHY/AFP via Getty Images)
Tang Chhin Sothy | AFP | Getty Images
Southeast Asian leaders kicked off the ASEAN summit in Cambodia on Friday, with the political crisis in Myanmar and the US-China rivalry set to dominate talks.
Cambodia, this year’s chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), is hosting the weekend summit in Phnom Penh, the group’s first in-person meeting since the Covid pandemic.
The 10-nation bloc is made up of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Myanmar, however, was not invited to this year’s summit, following a 2021 military coup that saw its elected leader, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi ousted. power.
Leaders from the United States, China, South Korea and Japan will also meet ASEAN leaders in Phnom Penh.
“Looking to the future, ASEAN must strongly promote the values that have made ASEAN successful over the past five decades. It is the result of hard work and perseverance that we must all to cherish to continue registering successes in the times to come,” said Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia at the opening ceremony.
“US-China relations are the most important relations, not only for the two countries, but also for our regional development,” said Kung Phoak, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, at CNBC. “Squawk Box Asia” on Thursday, before the official start of the summit.
He said the bloc was “looking for ways to get stronger”.
“We are proposing a number of frameworks, strategies and policies and also expanding partnerships not only with the United States and China, but also with many other countries,” Kung said.
“The more business partners, the better”
Just last month, the The United States has limited China’s ability to obtain and manufacture specific types of advanced computer chips, limiting China’s access to key technology.
“ASEAN remains neutral in this competition and we don’t want to choose sides. ASEAN wants to work closely with both countries,” Kung told CNBC.
The United States and China are two of the main countries of ASEAN Commercial Partners.
Collectively, ASEAN is the United States’ fourth-largest merchandise trading partner, according to the United States Trade Representative Office. U.S. trade in goods and services with the bloc reached about $362.2 billion in 2020, he said.
According to Chinese state media, with China remaining ASEAN’s largest trading partner for 13 consecutive years, according to an August report. Trade between China and ASEAN reached $544.9 billion in the first seven months of this year, state-backed media Xinhua reported.
ASEAN currently has free trade agreements with both powers aimed at the free movement of goods, services and investment.
“China may be ASEAN’s biggest trading partner, but ASEAN looks to the United States for innovation,” said Ted Osius, President and CEO of the US-ASEAN Business Council. .
“It’s about diversification when it comes to ASEAN and you don’t want your economy to be completely dominated by another economy. ASEAN nations want more trading partners, the more, the better c ‘is,” he told CNBC’s “Street Signs Asia” on Thursday.
build peace
In addition to establishing solid economic cooperation, ASEAN is also in constant dialogue with nations to establish peace.
“We want to get more [nations] sign the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation,” Kung said. The Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia is a peace treaty between Southeast Asian countries established in 1976.
Ukraine signed the treaty on Thursday, bringing the number of states party to the ASEAN treaty to 50.
“We do not support the threat or use of force against another sovereign country. And Ukraine is one of the partners we hope to further deepen the relationship with in the future,” Kung said when asked about Russia invades Ukraine.
Regarding the Myanmar military’s violent crackdown on dissent, Kung reiterated that “Myanmar is an integral part of ASEAN.”
“The further we stray from the five-point consensus and the ASEAN charter, the more difficult it is to advance the regional agenda,” he said.
The Five point consensus refers to the ASEAN leaders’ agreement in April last year, which called for an immediate end to violence in Myanmar.
Myanmar’s military administration has shown no commitment to the five-point consensus, despite accepting it at a special meeting in April, two months after the coup that toppled the democratic government .
For this reason, Myanmar’s military administration has been excluded from high-level meetings of the bloc.
“It is in the interests of all ASEAN member states to find a way to ensure that the problems there can be resolved as soon as possible,” Kung added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/11/11/southeast-asia-leaders-kick-off-asean-summit-in-cambodia.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Southeast Asian leaders kick off ASEAN summit in Cambodia
- ABC’s ‘Scandal’ Jeff Perry Stars Alongside Hilary Swank in New Series ‘Alaska Daily’
- Edie Campbell on Designing a Capsule Collection for Sunspel and Her Favorite Reality Shows
- Xi Jinping excludes Anthony Albanese from list of leaders’ meetings
- Trump files lawsuit to avoid January 6 committee subpoena
- Old regimes resisted change, India is making rapid progress: PM Modi: The Tribune India
- Live Indiana, Michigan High School Sectional Football Scores, Updates
- Small earthquake hits the Alamo
- Apartments will rise above the 1920s parking lot at 1676 Sycamore in Hollywood
- The injured Mane is included in Senegal’s squad for the 2022 World Cup Football news
- Prime Minister Shehbaz says Imran Khan is trying to ruin Pakistan
- Kevin Conroy is dead: Batman Voice dies at 66 from cancer