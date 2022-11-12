Stop complaining about Boris’ honors list, abolish the Lords instead

Boris Johnson’s much-trailed resignation honors list has caused unusual furor, including from those who are usually happy to join in the cheek-twisting ritual that accompanies the publication of too frequent advancement lists in Grande -Brittany. It’s not just that the former prime minister and notions of honor go hand in hand. Outrage was sparked by Johnson’s plan to create 20 new peers in the already overstretched House of Lords.

Most newspapers regularly fill pages listing those who have received honors. Yet this time Jhe times, still the home newspaper of the freethinking establishment, fired a leader, House of Cronies, backed by an incisive editorial by Alice Thomson headed Slimeballs and Toadies have no place in the Lords.

The complaints center on the alleged shoddy quality of the latest names to be given a paid seat for life in this country’s law-making. It is to quarrel with the symptoms while ignoring the malignity of an institution that brings shame to our nation. To those patriots who protest that at least we are not corrupt in this country, I reply but we have the House of Lords. Elevation to Lords has been regularly abused by successive prime ministers, not to recruit the brightest and best to our legislature, but for rewards, personal favors and to weed out dead wood. Prime ministers know what a dirty business it is from their own experience of handing out peerages and the blatant lobbying they face from those who want them. The putrescence of the systems is evident in the fact that none of our former prime ministers Major, Blair, Brown, Cameron, May, Johnson and Truss has yet chosen to claim the seat on the red benches that would be theirs, pretty lots of rights.

The virtual automaticity of elevation to the Lords for those who have served in the cabinet, unless they have been tainted by some kinds of personal scandal but not others, is a relatively recent innovation, as is promotion to the upper house for Commons backbench veterans. block juicy constituencies. When Harold Macmillan received the peerage in the mid-1980s, 20 years after retiring as Prime Minister, I went to the Lords to get the reaction of Alec Douglas-Homewho had followed him into number 10. Sir Alec, the hereditary and lifelong double-ermine peer, clearly thought there was something rum about the promotion of Macmillans because his first words to me were is this some kind of joke?

Abolishing the Lords and replacing them with a new functional and democratically accountable chamber should not concern those who currently sit there or those who are expected to join them soon. I personally know many members of the Lords, from all political parties and none, and I have the greatest respect for some of them. It is no longer common practice to make people peers just because they may be exceptional human beings. The more demotic idea of ​​peoples’ peers was also abandoned. Technically, a peerage is no longer an honor like a knighthood, dame or OBE. Peers have been reduced to the benefits of political hacking in the gift of party leaders. Unaligned and unaligned peers are just ballast in the same patronage system. There is no effective control of appointments; party leaders set a precedent by overriding the reservations of the House of Lords Nominations Committee by elevating the likes of Tom Watson, Pierre Cruddas and Yevgeny Lebedev.

There are still some remarkable people in the Lords. Martyn Rees, Melvyn Bragg, Robert Winston and John Browne would be on my favorites list, along with Val Amos and Tanni Gray Thompson. But while I would listen eagerly to them on their areas of expertise and exceptional experience, I don’t see why they should have a platform to meddle with every law in the land. Losing their seat in the Lords would not deprive such prominent figures of their voice in public debate.

A cynical peer told me that one need only listen to actual debates to be undeceived by the oft-voiced excuse that the Lords discuss current affairs at a level far above the Commons. Even if the Lords and Ladies had the wisdom of Solomon and the eloquence of Pericles, why should the taxpayer fund TED talks for the amusement of those of the eight hundred members who come for their 300 dailies? Of course, no one outside the Palace of Westminster is listening.

If not the Lords, a second house is still needed to scrutinize and revise laws often hastily passed by the more powerful, partisan and democratically accountable lower house. The other advanced Western democracies in the G7 also have bicameral systems. But it’s been over a century since Americans instituted popular elections for the US Senate. What if Britain is more like Italy, like The Economist recently lamented, the Italians have at least recently undergone radical surgery to make their upper chamber smaller and more accountable.

Almost all – 99% – of readers supported a fictional poll in The temperature for the reform of the Lords. Everyone seems to think the game is over, but somehow it never is. When I gave a talk to a group of conservative peers a few years ago, the most pressing concern was what sort of dismissal reward they would get. Other parties, including Labor and the Liberal Democrats, have nominally pledged to get rid of the Lords in their current form, although that hasn’t stopped their adherents from rushing for the peerages. Norman Fowler, a former Lords speaker, points out that peers have already backed a proposal by Lord Burns for a 500 cent senate, elected on a regional basis with 100 others chosen by a nominating committee because of their distinction.

I have already argued against patronage and peerages for distinction. Direct election would inevitably place Lords in competition with Members of Parliament. But so would the suggestion of Lord Salisbury, who worked out the compromise with New Labor which, wittily, left to hereditaries the sole elected members of the Lords, but only by their peers. He launched the idea of ​​co-opting members of regional assemblies and parliaments.

My own proposal would be to have a body of no more than 300 people, appointed from party lists based on the national percentage of votes in general elections. To provide stability outside of the Commons electoral roll, only one-third of the seats would be replaced at each election and each member would serve a single term of three election cycles. This would be for a maximum of 15 years and should deter the ruling party from calling early polls. The salary would be similar to that of an MP and those in that position would most likely be diligent political servants, like the valets currently quietly appointed alongside the buddies because someone has to do the job.

If Rishi Sunak is serious about restoring integrity, professionalism and integrity to all levels of government, he should block any honor of resignation from Johnson and Truss and refrain from any future use of patronage itself. He won’t because the Conservative Party wants the money – 3million donations would be the going rate for a baronage. The other parties are not much better. They should each pledge to radically reform the Lords in their forthcoming manifestos. Such constitutional reform may be painful or of little interest to voters, but it is also essential to prevent the fabric of fairness, accountability and justice in our democracy from rotting.

