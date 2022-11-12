Imran’s attack pushes Pak to the brink: The Tribune India





Shalini Chawla

Emeritus Member, Center for Air Power Studies

THE attempted assassination of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 3 in Wazirabad district of Punjab province has led to a massive disruption of public order in Pakistan. Khan was leading his party’s long march to Islamabad when a gunman opened fire on him. As the former Prime Minister demands the overthrow of the Shehbaz Sharif government and early elections, the nation is witnessing violence and daily life is severely affected by the closure of educational institutions and the blocking of roads near the capital.

Three aspects of Khan’s assassination attempt are debated. It clearly holds political and military leaders responsible for the attack and accuses Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior ISI official, Major General Faisal Naseer, of involvement. to the sinister plot to assassinate him. The military and intelligence agencies called the accusations “baseless and irresponsible”.

Sharif has denied involvement and claims the assassination episode was staged by Khan himself. Many reports following the attack are dissected and point the finger at Khan, who is the biggest beneficiary of the failed assassination attempt. The third aspect is Naveed Mohammad Basheer, the young man who shot Khan’s container. Naveed’s background and phone records reveal that he followed the sermons of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leaders Khadim Rizvi and Saad Rizvi, indicating that this is a case of inflamed religious sentiment. The alarming rise of extremism in Pakistan has been evident over the past two decades, and the possibility of a radicalized youth taking the initiative to target Khan or rather being conveniently used to target Khan cannot be ruled out.

Khan, after being democratically impeached in a no-confidence vote in April, went on a rallying spree to demonstrate his mass appeal and maintain the momentum of his popularity. Undoubtedly, Khan has a following and enjoys the support of all sections of society and (within) state institutions. Today we see extremely clever information warfare successfully waged by Khan and his followers. His stories have struck the right chords with the masses, and there are a number of distinct trends evolving in Pakistan, highlighting the paradoxes within the state.

Khan’s anti-corruption narrative and targeting of opposition leaders as corrupt has garnered significant support. Constant calls for Prime Minister Sharif’s resignation seem to resonate with people, who are fed up with dynasty politics and see corruption as a critical factor responsible for Pakistan’s economic crisis.

Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), succeeded in sweeping the recent by-elections. Khan’s victory in Punjab was a major setback for the sheriffs, who maintained their popularity in the province for years. Khan was removed from office in April, in view of his failure to deliver on election promises made in 2018, his incompetence to address alarming economic challenges, his disruption of Pakistan’s relations with crucial strategic partners like the United States. States and Saudi Arabia, and, more importantly, losing the confidence of the military. But Khan, with his positioning, constant protests and popularity, not only succeeded in erasing his failures from people’s memory, but also prevented the achievements of the current regime from registering with the people.

The Sharif government (and the military) has significant achievements in its kitty, including the much-anticipated approval of a US$1.2 billion International Monetary Fund loan, Pakistan’s removal from the FATF gray list , the negotiation of 450 million US dollars from the United States to support the F -16 fighter jets and the restoration of relations with Washington and Saudi Arabia, which have brought strategic and economic dividends to the Pakistani army and to the troubled economy. Although resetting ties with the United States brought notable gains to Pakistan, Khan maintained his anti-American narrative, which appears to echo popular sentiment.

The Pakistani military faces blatant accusations from Khan (and his followers) of being corrupt, being labeled as agents of foreign powers (the United States) and being traitors. Not so long ago, Khan referred to army chief general Qamar Javed Bajwa as “Mir Jafar”. Since the history of Pakistan has many examples of the military relentlessly guarding its position within the state, the current situation raises multiple questions about the position of the military. Does Khan have strong support within the military? Are the soldiers awaiting the decision on the appointment of the new army chief when General Bajwa is due to retire on November 29? Or, is the Pakistani military fragmented, weakened and lacking consensus to act against Khan?

Emerging dynamics present four likely scenarios. First, Khan’s street power continues to grow; there is a complete breakdown of law and order; and fearing a civil war, the political and military regime agrees to Khan’s demand for early elections. Given past experience, the army is unlikely to give in and accept Imran’s threatening posture and aggressive demands.

The PML(N) cannot afford an election at this stage as growing support for Khan has been reflected in poll results. Secondly, Khan, the army and Sharif reconcile (if reports of a few clandestine talks are to be believed), and Khan receives some sort of assurance to wait for the elections in October next year. This may not be viewed favorably by the PTI, which is keen to leverage popular support now. Third, the situation persists, the regime tries to manage the instability, waits for popular support for Khan to fade and buys time until the 2023 elections. In this situation, Khan is likely to come up with new pressure tactics to coerce the ruling elite into accepting its demands. Fourth, a military intervention takes place and the army takes control (after the question of the appointment of the new army chief has been settled) at the request of the political leaders or an emergency situation is declared in affected provinces.

Pakistan is again on the edge of the abyss and New Delhi must monitor the situation carefully. Although regime change will not fundamentally alter the existing dynamic of strained India-Pakistan relations, instability in Pakistan will invariably have strategic and security implications for India.

#imran khan #pakistan

